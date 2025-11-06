NSE Oversees Donation of $17.4 million Engineering Softwares to 15 Nigerian Varsities

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) yesterday facilitated the presentation of several civil engineering training softwares to 15 Nigerian universities by Midas IT of India, a significant boost to engineering education in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, President/Chairman-in-Council, Margaret Oguntala, noted that the moment presented a valuable opportunity to accelerate meaningful action in advancing engineering education and professional development in Nigeria.

Besides, the software and the inaugural technical training workshop, will enhance the capabilities of the universities in civil, structural, and geotechnical engineering education.

As part of the partnership, MIDAS IT donated 25 licenses each of MIDAS Civil, MIDAS Gen, and MIDAS GTS NX software to the universities to support students and academic staff, enabling them to conduct advanced design and analysis.

The initiative, according to the organisers, is part of NSE’s ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world engineering practices, ensuring that Nigerian engineers are equipped with cutting-edge resources. In the same vein, it will empower the beneficiary students to innovate and conduct meaningful research and ensure they are well-prepared for the demands of global engineering practice.

Beneficiary universities included: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University; Ahmadu Bello University; Bayero University; Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Obafemi Awolowo University; University of Port Harcourt; Joseph Tarka; University of Benin; University of Ibadan; University of Ilorin; University of Maiduguri; University of Nigeria, Nsukka; University of Lagos; Confluence University, Kogi and University of Abuja.

Oguntala stressed that it was a time to renew the shared commitment to excellence, mentorship and national development, emphasising that the future of the profession lies in the hands of Nigeria’s young people.

“It is our collective duty to guide, support and inspire them to rise to their full potential. Through structured mentorship and active knowledge-sharing, we can equip the next generation to lead the engineering profession with vision, competence and excellence,” she stated.

The Nigerian society of engineers, she said, remains fully committed to this cause and warmly welcomes this collaboration with MIDAS IT as a step towards promoting academic excellence, particularly among undergraduates.

“As the world continues to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Oguntala explained that it has become increasingly critical for Nigeria as a country, to create deliberate pathways for its young innovators to transition from classroom concepts to real-world applications,” she added.

She, therefore, urged the benefiting universities in the programme to intensify their efforts in closing the gap between academia and industry, stressing that by doing so, the country will ensure that its engineering graduates are well-prepared to function effectively and confidently in the professional space from the moment they leave the university.

“The Nigerian Society of Engineers deeply appreciates MIDAS IT of India for this generous donation. The Republic of India, through this outstanding corporation, has once again demonstrated itself to be a true friend of Nigeria by supporting our national development aspirations through the provision of these world-class information technology tools,” Oguntala said.

Oguntala called on the federal government to further strengthen its cooperation with the government of India, emphasising that through sustained collaboration, it can deepen efforts in technology transfer, capacity building and infrastructure development.

In a goodwill message, read on his behalf, the Minister of State, Works, Bello Goronyo, stated that by following up with a technical training workshop, it will ensure that the expected knowledge transfer is complete.

“The donation of this software, valued at over $17.4 million, is far more than a figure; it is a strategic investment in the very foundation of our nation’s infrastructure. In the Ministry of Works, we are relentlessly pursuing the agenda of the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which places high value on quality infrastructure and sustainable development.

“We know that the roads, bridges, and structures of tomorrow will not be built using the tools and methods of yesterday. This world-class software will be an essential tool for strengthening practical teaching, research, and design competence in crucial disciplines like civil, structural, and geotechnical engineering. It will directly addresses the skills gap, ensuring our students and faculty have the tools to design and build world-class projects right here in Nigeria,” Goronyo stated.

According to him, the federal government’s agenda prioritises quality infrastructure and local content development and is committed to facilitating a fertile ground for collaboration between industry, government, and academia to advance technological competitiveness.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Midas IT Co., for Africa and United Arab Emirates (UAE), Naga Ravi Kiran Anne, recalled the motivation for the donation, explaining the importance of ‘catching them young’.

Stressing the importance of technology in modern engineering, he noted that while new technologies can be overwhelming, they remain the backbone of civil engineering.

For young people, he stated that what is necessary is to give them the right tools to succeed in the profession, explaining the role of the softwares in civil engineering, buildings, bridges and geotechnical challenges.

Also speaking, Vice President (Professional Development) of the NSE, Dauda Aluya, stated that the ultimate goal is to ensure that Nigerian engineers can compete favourably with their peers anywhere in the world.

“The Nigerian Society of Engineers has consistently been in the frontline in advocating for the proper equipping of our tertiary institutions. We have continually encouraged government, industry and development partners to focus their attention and take appropriate action in providing modern tools and facilities that enhance engineering education and practice,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Vice Chancellor of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State, Prof. Abdulrahman Salawu, underscored the need for ‘ reverse engineering’.

“We are doing what we call reverse engineering. We will learn and we will start selling softwares,” he stated.

Representatives of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA); National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI); Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology; among others also attended the event.