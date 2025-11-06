Nigeria Restates Commitment to Continental Peace, Security

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Nigeria has restated its commitment to continental peace and collective security under the framework of the African Union (AU).

The country reaffirmed this commitment during a Capacity-Building Workshop and Preparatory Meeting for the Retreat of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) Committee of Experts of the African Union, hosted by the National Counterterrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC–ONSA), in Abuja.

Representative of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and National Coordinator of the NCTC, Major General Adamu Laka, noted that Africa has continued to grapple with evolving and complex security challenges, including terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime, and instability driven by governance and socio-economic pressures.

Laka stressed that these threats had become increasingly interconnected across West Africa and the Sahel, demanding innovative, coordinated, and sustainable responses.

“Nigeria recognises that no country can overcome these challenges in isolation. This is why we continue to advocate and invest in regional cooperation, intelligence sharing, and capacity building as cornerstones of our collective security,” he said.

The Head of Strategic Communication at NCTC–ONSA, Abu Michael, in a statement, highlighted the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in September 2025 between the NCTC and the AU Commission on strengthening counterterrorism initiatives in West Africa and the Sahel Region.

Describing the agreement as a significant milestone, Laka said it provided a practical framework for collaboration in capacity building, information sharing, and technical assistance, all in alignment with AU’s Peace and Security Architecture (APSA).

Laka also reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to the fight against terrorism and the promotion of peace and security across the African continent.

He noted that through sustained investments in counterterrorism coordination, regional partnerships, and community-based approaches, Nigeria has continued to contribute meaningfully to AU’s vision of a peaceful and secure Africa, as articulated in Agenda 2063 and the Silencing the Guns initiative.

The workshop, he said, served as a platform for experts to strengthen institutional capacities, review progress, and harmonise technical perspectives ahead of the forthcoming AU PSC Retreat.