MES to Empower Youth, Women, Other Businesses 

As part of the measures to boost the economy and lift youths and women, the maiden edition of the Muslim Economic Summit (MES 1.0) – a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower youths, women, and businesses through ethical finance, enterprise, and collaboration has been announced. 

The event, themed: ‘Faith, Finance & the Future: Empowering Youths, Women & Businesses for a Prosperous Ummah’, is scheduled to hold on January 17-18, 2026, at the University of Lagos DIL Main Auditorium.

Speaking ahead of the press conference, President, MuassasatNasrulIImWaDa’awat Foundation (MNIDF), and spokesperson for the organising committee, Alhaji Ibraheem Olayinka Adigun, said: “This summit is not just another conference – it is a movement towards economic renewal for our people. We want to equip our youth and women with the tools, training, and partnerships they need to succeed ethically in business and in life. MES 1.0 is a vision to build a prosperous Ummah, powered by knowledge, enterprise, and collaboration.”

