  Wednesday, 5th November, 2025

IEEE, Baze University Highlight Strategies for Global Digital Inclusion

Business | 13 seconds ago

The local organising committee of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), in collaboration with Baze University, Abuja, has highlighted strategies to connect the unconnected in order to boost digital inclusion across the globe.

The strategies were highlighted recently when the local organising committee of the IEEE Connecting the Unconnected Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CTU-EMEA) Summit 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the management of BazeUniversity, Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, Okafor emphasised the historic nature of the summit, stating that the event represents a watershed moment for Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

“This is the first time Nigeria is hosting a major IEEE CTU international summit of this magnitude. We are bringing together over 200 global leaders—ministers, regulators, industry CEOs, and technology innovators—to address the challenge of connecting 2.9 billion unconnected people worldwide, with particular focus on African solutions,” Okafor said.

