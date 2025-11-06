GCU Relays Ambassador Upbeat on 7th Edition

Olympian and Hall of Fame inductee, Ancient Mariner Ruks Bazunu, has become the early bird for the seventh edition of the annual Government College Ughelli, GCU Relays, as he flew into the country from his United States of America base last week.

The seventh edition of the annual GCU Relays is scheduled for November 22nd, with a deluge of entries from schools across the country.

Indeed, as a matter of routine and annual ritual, the national speedster of the late sixties and early seventies has always made it home to Warri, alongside his spouse, for the GCU Relays.

‘’My expectation and vision for the GCU Relays is rooftop with my sights on the Pennsylvania Invitational Relay Classics in the USA’’ he began, adding ‘’the reality, though, is that the economic situation of the Country has not allowed for the Athletics Meet to keep pace with my huge expectations,” Bazunu remarked on arrival.

Bazunu opines that years after the GCU Relays hog national limelight, the School’s Athletics Ground should be hosting a Pavilion raised from scaffolds and protective covers.

A desire and request that is receiving the attention of the National Content Development Board, disclosed by GCUOBA, Worldwide Secretary General, Pastor Wilson Egbodje.

Notable star products of the Athletics Meet include Godson Oghenebrume and Sunday Akintan, whilst domineering schools include Federal Government College, Warri, Hussey College, Warri Urhobo College, Effurum Afiesere Secondary Schools, Novena Demonstration Secondary school and host Government College, Ughelli.

Key to the annual GCU Relays is the promotion of healthy rivalry amongst secondary schools’ Athletics Potentials Pan Nigeria.