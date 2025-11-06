ESGC Sets Agenda for 2025 Gaming Stakeholders Forum

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission (ESGC) holds the 2025 Enugu State Gaming Stakeholders Forum today (Thursday), at the Amadeo Event Centre, Enugu, beginning.

The forum is a major regulatory engagement designed to bring together licensed gaming operators, agents, technology partners, and other key stakeholders within the state’s gaming ecosystem. It marks a new chapter in ESGC’s commitment to fostering a transparent, technology-driven, and socially responsible gaming industry.

According to the commission, the 2025 edition will unveil a series of landmark initiatives aimed at deepening regulation, promoting responsible gaming, and strengthening public trust in the sector.

Key highlights of the agenda

Decentralised Regulation: Establishment of ESGC offices across all local government areas to bring services closer to operators and enhance regulatory oversight.

Statewide Monitoring: Deployment of Gaming Inspectors to ensure compliance and curb illegal operations.

Digital Transformation: Implementation of the Enugu State Gaming Regulatory Management Platform (GRMP) — an online system for license application, renewal, and monitoring.

Official Approval Signages: Introduction of standardized ESGC-approved outlet identification to distinguish licensed operators.

Physical Standards Enforcement: Mandatory operation from approved physical locations, eliminating roadside or makeshift betting setups.

Good Cause Projects: Launch of ESGC’s community development initiatives to support education, healthcare, sports, and youth empowerment across Enugu State.

Speaking ahead of the event, Prince Arinze Arum, Executive Secretary and CEO of ESGC, described the forum as “a landmark in the state’s journey toward full digital regulation and responsible gaming.”

“This year’s Stakeholders Forum will not only unveil the Commission’s reform agenda but also provide every operator and agent with the opportunity to align with our compliance roadmap,” he said. “Attendance is compulsory for all license holders, and failure to participate will be regarded as a regulatory breach.”

The 2025 Forum will also feature the unveiling of ESGC’s new corporate identity, symbolizing the Commission’s renewed focus on innovation, efficiency, and collaboration.