Elizade JAC Autoland Introduces New Models, Reaffirms Commitment 

Raheem Akingbolu

As part of its continued journey to deliver quality, innovation, and value to the Nigerian automobile market, Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, the sole distributor of JAC vehicles in Nigeria, has marked another milestone with the launch of two new JAC models, the JAC T9 Pickup and JAC JS8 PRO SUV.

Speaking about the two exciting additions to its lines, Chairman of Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, Oye Hassan-Odukale, said the company has always been driven by one mission, “To connect our customers to vehicles with combined performance, reliability, style, while ensuring excellent after-sales support”.

Also speaking at the event, the Senior Brand Manager at Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, Olumide Olaokun, emphasised that both vehicles were created with the Nigerian family in mind, which combines rugged reliability with modern luxury. “When you choose the JAC T9 or JS8 PRO, you’re choosing durability, safety, and comfort that meet global standards,” Olaokun said.

The Managing Director/CEO of Elizade JAC Autoland, Demola Ade-Ojo, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to the Nigerian market, emphasising innovation, affordability, and customer satisfaction as the brand’s driving values.