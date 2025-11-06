Effi & Associates Joins ALPi as Group Expands into Francophone W’Africa

Effi & Associés, a leading business law firm based in Abidjan, has officially become the tenth

member firm of Africa Law Practice International (ALPi), the fast-growing Pan-African legal and professional services network.

The on-boarding ceremony took place at the offices of Effi & Associés in Abidjan and marks a major milestone in ALPi’s strategic expansion into Africa, generally, and Francophone West

Africa, in particular. With this addition, ALPi now operates in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Namibia, Mauritius and Côte d’Ivoire, making it one of Africa’s most geographically diverse and AfCFTA-focused law networks.

Welcoming the firm into the ALPi network, Senior Partner of ALPi Nigeria, Mr. Olasupo Shasore (SAN), said: “Getting one of the most highly regarded lawyers in Francophone Africa, Serge Effi, and his firm, Effi & Associès to join the ALPi Practice Group is fantastic news for us and for our clients, including those across the ten African Union member states where we now operate. Serge’s cross-border experience and the bilingual strength of Effi & Associés deepen our capacity to serve clients in both civil and common law systems. This step advances our commitment to building a truly Pan-African legal services platform designed for the AfCFTA era, and for truly opening up African business.”

Adding his voice, Senior Partner of Africa Legal Associates (ALP Ghana), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, stated: “Africa is becoming increasingly a single market, where we see our clients, from multinationals to SMEs, expanding across borders. That’s why we are deliberate about ensuring that ALPi has a presence across the continent for our clients and potential partners both within Africa and globally. Having Effi & Associés as part of the family perfectly aligns with our vision to build a one-stop, high-quality advisory firm for clients seeking to do or expand their business in Africa.”

In his response, Dr. Serge Effi, Managing Partner of Effi & Associés, expressed enthusiasm about joining the network:

“We are very happy to be part of this Pan-African-focused law family. This partnership is

greatly welcomed by our clients, and it enhances our ability to offer seamless legal services

across both civil law and common law jurisdictions.”