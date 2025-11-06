‘Artificial Intelligence Will Drive Productivity, Save Time’

Agnes Ekebuike

The Minister of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy Dr. Bosun Tijani has said Artificial Intelligence (AI), will catalyse production and save time in public service delivery, if properly deployed.

He stated this at the commencement of the AI skills training for Nigerian civil servants organised by Google in partnership with Apolitical in Abuja, recently.

“We see Artificial Intelligence as a major driver of productivity across our key sectors. We have been putting resources into ensuring that we can support our civil servants and our public service in a manner that AI can become something that is native to them to accelerate and shorten the time we spend on administrating our processes, or by using it to better deliver to our people,” the minister said.

West Africa Director at Google, Mr. Olumide Balogun, stated that the motivation behind Google’s support for the digital transformation training was to invest in the people who would shape the future by providing better services.

The Vice President of Apolitical, Chris Ferguson, in his speech, noted that AI adoption in civil service remained critical to digital transformation.

“Structured training is the cornerstone for successful AI adoption in government. This initiative is a pioneering effort that will equip Nigerian public servants with the capabilities to lead the digital transformation with confidence and foresight,” he said.

Nigeria’s Solar Panels Earn Global Quality Mark

The leading indigenous solar manufacturing company, LPV Technologies, has earned the TÜV SÜD certification for the country’s first premium-grade solar panels, signaling more than just compliance but a transformation in local solar manufacturing credibility.

In a statement, the company said meeting the rigorous International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards, LPVT’s panels now stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s most trusted solar technologies.

General Manager of LPV Technologies, OmobolaOmofaiye, said: “This certification is a testament to our commitment to excellence. We have built a product that reflects global excellence while being deeply rooted in Nigeria’s energy realities.”

According to Omobola, “This innovation redefines the meaning of ‘Made in Nigeria’ to a globally acceptable benchmark. LPVT’s TÜV-certified panels offer higher energy yield, lower degradation, and reliable output even in low-light environments, making them a premium-grade solution for Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape.”