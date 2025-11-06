Abia Gets Multi-billion Naira Modern Livestock, Dairy Farm

From Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





Premiere agribusiness conglomerate, Barn Holding Group, is proposing to establish a multi-billion, naira large-scale modern livestock and dairy farms in Abia State.

Apart from creating an estimated 20,000 jobs, producing 2,000 tonnes of beef annually and serving as South East regional model for modern livestock production, the multi-billion agribusiness investment, being conceived to operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement with Abia State Government, is envisaged to greatly improve Abia’s Internally-Generated Revenue and ensure food security in the state, among others.

Chief Executive Officer, Barn Holding Group, Engr. Tony Jibuno, during a presentation of his firm’s investment proposal to Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, said the firm plans to revitalise the Livestock Farm at Okoko Item in Bende Local Government Area, develop a feedlot and build a cattle ranch at Umunneochi Local Government Area.

He said the ranch which would also serve as a disease-control and livestock traceability hub for cattle entering the state.

The project, according to Mr. Jibuno, would serve as a demonstration and training centre for local farmers to equip them with practical knowledge in modern livestock management and agribusiness practices.

Jibuno requested the government to allocate an additional 500 hectares of land around Okoko Item to ensure the farm’s long-term commercial viability, assuring that the Abia project would help reduce import-dependence and boost local production.

Receiving the team, Governor Otti described their proposal as an “innovative and practical approach” to modern farming, noting that agriculture remains the foundation of Nigeria’s sustainable development.

He assured that the government would make land available for expansion either in Okoko Item, where the promoters had proposed to start, or in Umunneochi, where suitable land is also available.

“My preference is to expand horizontally or vertically within the same space to ensure operational efficiency, but if Okoko is too remote, we can relocate to Umunneochi,” Gov. Otti stated.

Gov. Otti said the project aligns with his administration’s push for ranching and modern livestock management, since open grazing was no longer fashionable.

He added the project would help modernise livestock production in the State.