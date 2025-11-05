Wunti Al-Khair Foundation Bridges Education, Employment Gaps with Skills for Employability Initiative

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The Wunti Al-Khair Foundation (WAKF) has hosted the 2025 edition of its flagship Skills for Employability Program, bringing together more than 600 young people from across Bauchi State for a full day of learning, inspiration, and empowerment.

The program held yesterday under the theme “Beyond Degrees: Building Employability and Entrepreneurship Skills for a Changing World,” aimed to equip participants with practical tools to thrive in today’s dynamic job market while promoting entrepreneurship as a pathway to sustainable livelihoods.

In his keynote address, Mallam Murtala Muhammad Alamai, director of the Centre for Career Services at the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, emphasised the need for adaptable skills, innovative thinking, and entrepreneurial courage to succeed in an ever-changing economy.

Earlier, the Director of Programs at Wunti Al-Khair Foundation, Mr. Ango Mustapha, said the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and employability.

“The Skills for Employability Program is not just a conference. It’s a movement designed to prepare our youth for the realities of the modern workforce and inspire them to create opportunities where none exist,” he stated.

Mr. Mustapha added that the program reflects the foundation’s commitment to empowering young people with the skills, networks, and mindset needed to navigate the evolving world of work and enterprise.

The event featured multiple expert sessions and interactive panels led by seasoned professionals, including Gbade Alkebulan, who delivered a session on “Your Voice, Your Brand: Building Employability Through Communication.”

Other speakers included Elijah Moses, Head of Partnerships at RLabs Nigeria, who spoke on “Going GloCal: How to Search and Sort Opportunities,” and Seun Onarinde, Executive Director of Young Leaders Network, who shared insights on “Volunteering as a Pathway to Gainful Employment.”

A series of panel discussions explored critical aspects of employability and entrepreneurship.

The first panel, moderated by Samuel Femi Rasheed, examined “Demystifying the Nigerian Job Market: What Employers Really Want.” Panellists included Motunrayo Olasupo, Seun Onarinde, Ebenezer Okoidigun, and Mrs. Abigail Hardo.

The second panel, moderated by Ango Mustapha, focused on “From Job Seeker to Job Creator: Running Successful Ventures in Nigeria.” Esteemed entrepreneurs such as Ruqaiya A.R. Muhammad (Founder, Pizza Heaven), Andikan E. Imah (CEO, IGOLD SUAVE), Glory Dadi (Country Director, She-Empowers Initiative), Ahmad Abdullahi (CEO, AhmedZol Photography), Haris Aliyu Hardo (Executive Director, United Front Africa), and Emmanuel Oluwagbemi (CEO, Talentta Africa) shared their success stories.

The program also featured a Business Pitching Competition held in Hausa, where five small business owners were selected through a raffle draw to receive N750,000 in non-refundable seed grants.

First Place (N300,000) received by Umar Aliyu Saraki, Second Place (N200,000) received by Mustapha Saleh while third P

Place of (N100,000 each) received by Babangida Musa Ahmad and Lawan Abubakar Bappa, as well as a female finalist also received a N50,000 consolation grant, underscoring the foundation’s focus on inclusive empowerment.

The WAKF also awarded five fully-sponsored scholarships for Master’s and Post-Graduate Diploma programs within Bauchi State as part of efforts to strengthen human capital development.

The foundation said the investment will help high-potential youth acquire advanced qualifications to drive the state’s knowledge economy.

The Foundation sponsored Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration for 20 emerging entrepreneurs, granting them legal recognition to access loans, contracts, and other formal business opportunities to boost small business growth.

“The Foundation will continue to monitor the progress of the scholarship recipients and funded businesses as it plans future initiatives dedicated to building a skilled and prosperous community,” Ango assured.

Participants also benefited from a Yoma onboarding session facilitated by RLabs Nigeria, connecting them to post-event opportunities, digital learning platforms, and internship programs.

Ango reaffirmed the Wunti Al-Khair Foundation’s enduring commitment to creating a generation of self-reliant, employable, and innovative young Nigerians ready to shape a better future for themselves and their communities.