WIOCC Begins Fibre Duct Infrastructure Project in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC) has given a huge boost to the digital inclusion drive of Abia State by partnering the government to build fibre duct infrastructure project that would connect all homes and businesses.

The transformative infrastructure project designed to expand broadband access, enhance digital inclusion and improve last-mile connectivity across Abia would begin from Aba, the commercial city.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held at the headquarters of Aba North Local Government, yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Open Access Data Centres(OADC), a subsidiary of WIOCC Group Company, Dr Ayotunde Coker, highlighted the project’s significance.

He said that the duct infrastructure, being driven by WIOCC, Africa’s digital backbone, continues bridging the digital divide and advancing national broadband goals as more states are joined to the connectivity.

“Our partnership with the Abia State Government represents a shared vision to accelerate digital access and inclusion,” he said.

Abia Governor, Alex Otti in his address said that Abia was already “taking tomorrow” by

initiating the process of extending digital and internet connectivity to all residents.

He stated that the digital inclusiveness drive would be achieved through an interconnected underground duct system supporting the deployment of reliable broadband technology, superior digital services.

Otti said that “while the project will begin with the urban centres, my assurance is that no community will be left behind” in the progressive expansion of digital connectivity.

“Our target is that over the next 12 to 18 months, we shall see a dramatic rise in the number of homes, schools, offices, and institutions connected to the broadband superhighway that runs on the DUCT fiber infrastructure we are laying the foundation today,” he stated.