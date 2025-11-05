Sanwo-Olu Appoints Makanjuola, Others Members of LASU Governing Council 

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed a new Governing Council for the Lagos State University (LASU). All the appointments took effect from October 31, 2025.

The approval letter signed by Mr. Bode Agoro, the state’s Head of Service, stated that the governor has assented to the 11-man membership of the council.

The letter said that the move was in line with the administration’s commitment to improve the quality of education in the state-owned higher institutions.

“Accordingly, the council will be headed by Babatunde Ogala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN); while Oluseyi Badmus, Bode Makanjuola, Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo, Shaffudeen Amuwo, and Rafiu Adisa Ebiti will serve as members.

“Other members of the council include Kofo Durosimi Etti, Farouk Gumel, Adenike Akanbi, Biodun Hundeyin and Remi Desalu,” the letter read.

Reacting to the announcement, one of the members and Chief Executive Officer of Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Bode Makanjuola said he is honoured to be appointed as a member of the governing council. “This appointment represents a huge honour and privilege to serve an institution that plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the students, faculty and the broader community,” he said.

He thanked the governor for the trust and confidence placed in him, as he looks forward to contributing to LASU’s continued pursuit of academic excellence, innovation and inclusive growth.

He also commended and acknowledged the leadership and staff of LASU for their warm reception and unwavering dedication to the university’s mission.

Makanjuola reiterated his commitment to serve as he believes education is key to the development of any society.

He thanked his family, mentors, friends and colleagues for their encouragement and support. “I remain committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, servant leadership, and impactful governance,” he said.

From the board room to becoming a school administrator, Makanjuola’s seed of intellectualism was first ignited at Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State after which he proceeded to Kings College Taunton, Somerset, United Kingdom for his advanced level between 1994-1996. He would later move to University of Leicester England from 1996-2000, where he read Mechanical Engineering, City University Business School, England for Master’s degree in Shipping Trade and Finance.

Armed with solid academic degrees from reputable global universities, Makanjuola began his career in 2000 as industrial trainee at Elder Dempster Nigeria. Right there, his future as a business mogul had been laid out. Between 2002 and 2006, he was LPG Trader/Business Development with Le Global Oilfield Services. In 2006-2007, he was Operations Director/Chartering Manager, Caverton Marine Limited, in 2007, he was an Executive Director, Caverton Offshore Support Group prior to his current role where he sits on the board of a number of bluechip companies.

Since then he dabbled into the business world, navigating several commercial trading contracts with the NNPC, Nigerian LNG and a number of international trading companies. Caverton Offshore Support Group (COSG) is a Nigerian company providing integrated marine and aviation logistics services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. Lately, the company has diversified into boat manufacturing to ease transportation problems by unveiling water transportation initiatives in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

Under his leadership, COSG has witnessed tremendous growth, that has put Nigeria on the global map. In August 2024, the company announced a strategic partnership with ExploMar (Suzhou) Energy Technology Co. Ltd. of China. This partnership marked a significant step towards sustainable transportation in Nigeria, as Caverton Marine integrates electric outboard engines from ExploMar into the recently launched passenger ferries aptly named OMIBUS. And Caverton recently unveiled OMIBUS Electric Ferry built by the company, first of its kind in Nigeria to promote sustainable water transportation system.

And early this year in Abuja, the company collaborated for the formalisation of NNPC shipping joint venture UNITY Shipping Worldwide, a joint venture that brought together NNPCL, Caverton and Stena Bulk, a Swedish shipping company.