Purple Lekki Promotes Health, Safety Culture, Holds Awareness Programme

Purple Lekki, in collaboration with MedPlus Pharmacy, held a Safety and Wellness Awareness programme on Friday, October 31, 2025, reaffirming its dedication to building a safe, informed and health-conscious community.

The event, hosted at the Purple Lekki premises, brought together tenants, store staff, visitors and members of the surrounding community.

All retail and business activities were temporarily paused to ensure full participation in the initiative, which forms part of Purple Lekki’s broader safety and wellness protocol.

The programme featured two key sessions aimed at enhancing safety awareness and promoting responsible health practices.

The MedPlus Pharmacy team conducted a Drug Sensitization Session, focusing on the proper use of medications and everyday wellness habits.

This was followed by a Safety Awareness presentation by the Assistant Director at the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Ariyo Waheed Wahab, who discussed workplace safety, emergency preparedness and proactive risk management.

Participants described the sessions as insightful and impactful, noting that the discussions provided valuable knowledge for both personal and professional safety.

The exercise concluded with a renewed sense of cooperation and shared responsibility among the Purple Lekki community, reinforcing the centre’s commitment to maintaining a safe, healthy and well-prepared environment for all.