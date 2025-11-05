Politically Exposed Persons Exploit Gaps in Justice System, Says EFCC Chairman

Wale Igbintade





The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has lamented that the slow pace of trials involving politically exposed persons continues to frustrate Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts, warning that justice delayed is effectively justice denied.

Speaking at the Canada-Nigeria Legal Exchange Forum in Toronto, Olukoyede said some influential defendants have mastered the art of exploiting loopholes in the criminal justice system to frustrate their prosecution, thereby weakening the credibility of the justice process and eroding public confidence.

“A major challenge is the slow pace of trial involving some politically exposed persons who are adept at exploiting gaps in the criminal justice system to frustrate their prosecution,” he said.

“This point was made recently at a workshop for judges and justices in Abuja, where it was emphasised that justice delayed is justice denied.”

Olukoyede, who has served in multiple capacities within the EFCC before his appointment as Executive Chairman, said the Commission’s fight against corruption has never been easy, as entrenched interests continually push back to protect illicit gains.

He described the fight against corruption as “never rosy anywhere in the world,” but insisted the Nigerian context presents peculiar challenges due to procedural delays, interlocutory injunctions, and systemic weaknesses that make swift justice almost impossible.

According to him, prolonged trials allow corruption suspects to enjoy their ill-gotten wealth, influence investigations, or manipulate legal processes, thereby undermining deterrence and emboldening others to engage in financial crimes.

Olukoyede noted the Commission has secured over 7,500 convictions and recovered assets worth more than N566 billion and $411 million in the past two years.

However, he said these successes could have been greater if corruption cases moved faster through the courts.

He called for urgent judicial reforms to address technical bottlenecks, ensure time-bound trial procedures, and limit the abuse of injunctions that stall high-profile corruption cases for years.

“Swift justice delivery is vital to sustaining the integrity of our anti-graft efforts,” he said.

The EFCC boss further decried the complicity of some professionals, including senior lawyers, who aid corrupt public officials in concealing or laundering stolen funds.

He warned “We cannot, in one breath, bemoan corruption in our nation and, in another, make our skills available to the corrupt to pillage our common patrimony. Is there no ethics or conscience in practice?”

He urged the Nigerian diaspora, particularly legal practitioners in Canada, to assist in preventing the laundering of stolen funds through foreign financial systems.

According to him, the rising number of Nigerians migrating abroad makes vigilance essential to stopping cross-border financial crimes.

“For those of you in Canada, I recommend vigilance,” Olukoyede said. “The increasing number of Nigerians migrating to this country points ominously to Canada emerging as another axis for the laundering of ill-gotten wealth from Nigeria. You can help by providing information to law enforcement agencies.”

The EFCC chairman reaffirmed his commitment to institutional reform and professional integrity within the Commission.

He noted that under his leadership, the EFCC has implemented strict internal ethics policies, upgraded zonal commands, and established specialized departments to improve efficiency, accountability, and transparency.

Despite the challenges, Olukoyede expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome the current setbacks if all stakeholders, the judiciary, the bar, the media, and the public worked together to make corruption costly and justice certain.

“The anti-corruption fight is not for the EFCC alone. It is a collective responsibility. We must build a justice system that is fair, efficient, and fearless one that delivers justice, not excuses,” he said.