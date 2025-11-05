  • Wednesday, 5th November, 2025

Opobo Marathon Seals Sponsorship Deal with Ailes Group

Featured | 6 seconds ago

The organisers  of Opobo Marathon have announced a strategic partnership deal with Ailes Group as a key sponsor for the 8th edition of the race, scheduled to hold on January 5, 2026, in the historic coastal town of Opobo, Rivers State.

Ailes Group, a fast-rising conglomerate with interests spanning technology, energy, and integrated solutions, joins other corporate partners supporting Opobo Marathon as it continues to grow into one of Nigeria’s most recognised community-based first coastal road races. 

Since its inception in 2019, Opobo Marathon has evolved into a rallying point for runners and visitors across Nigeria, showcasing the rich heritage and hospitality of Opobo Kingdom, while driving socio-economic activity in the region.

Speaking on the partnership, Founder and Project Lead of Opobo Marathon, Henry Iyowuna Cookey, said the collaboration marks another milestone in the marathon’s journey of expansion, and purpose-driven impact.

“We are delighted to welcome Ailes Group as a valued partner for the 8th Opobo Marathon. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to innovation, wellness, and community development. Together, we’re not just running — we’re going further,” Cookey said.

In a statement, Ailes Group noted that its decision to support the marathon aligns with its vision to back initiatives that foster social development and promote unity through sports.

According to the Chairman/Managing Director of Ailes Group, Chief Michael Onuoha, “Opobo Marathon represents resilience, collaboration, and progress — values that resonate deeply with Ailes Group. We are proud to be part of this inspiring platform that continues to empower communities and promote excellence.” 

Now, in its eighth year, the Opobo Marathon has become a prominent fixture on Nigeria’s sporting calendar, promoting tourism, youth engagement, and healthy living through distance running. The 2026 edition, themed ‘Gbamaso- Be Limitless,’ will build on previous successes, featuring a larger pool of athletes, increased community participation, and stronger institutional partnerships.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.