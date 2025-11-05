Opobo Marathon Seals Sponsorship Deal with Ailes Group

The organisers of Opobo Marathon have announced a strategic partnership deal with Ailes Group as a key sponsor for the 8th edition of the race, scheduled to hold on January 5, 2026, in the historic coastal town of Opobo, Rivers State.

Ailes Group, a fast-rising conglomerate with interests spanning technology, energy, and integrated solutions, joins other corporate partners supporting Opobo Marathon as it continues to grow into one of Nigeria’s most recognised community-based first coastal road races.

Since its inception in 2019, Opobo Marathon has evolved into a rallying point for runners and visitors across Nigeria, showcasing the rich heritage and hospitality of Opobo Kingdom, while driving socio-economic activity in the region.

Speaking on the partnership, Founder and Project Lead of Opobo Marathon, Henry Iyowuna Cookey, said the collaboration marks another milestone in the marathon’s journey of expansion, and purpose-driven impact.

“We are delighted to welcome Ailes Group as a valued partner for the 8th Opobo Marathon. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to innovation, wellness, and community development. Together, we’re not just running — we’re going further,” Cookey said.

In a statement, Ailes Group noted that its decision to support the marathon aligns with its vision to back initiatives that foster social development and promote unity through sports.

According to the Chairman/Managing Director of Ailes Group, Chief Michael Onuoha, “Opobo Marathon represents resilience, collaboration, and progress — values that resonate deeply with Ailes Group. We are proud to be part of this inspiring platform that continues to empower communities and promote excellence.”

Now, in its eighth year, the Opobo Marathon has become a prominent fixture on Nigeria’s sporting calendar, promoting tourism, youth engagement, and healthy living through distance running. The 2026 edition, themed ‘Gbamaso- Be Limitless,’ will build on previous successes, featuring a larger pool of athletes, increased community participation, and stronger institutional partnerships.