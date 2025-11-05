Obi: Nigeria’s Entrepreneurial Future Hinges on Supporting Small Businesses

Mary Nnah

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of Ebele Obi’s book, “Just Go Further! Becoming the Total Entrepreneur,” in Lagos, Obi lamented the lack of support for entrepreneurs in the country.

“Nigeria’s problem today is that younger ones think wealth is money,” Obi said. “We have people here who have built wealth, but we are not celebrating them. We are not even supporting them.”

Obi stressed that entrepreneurship is key to transforming society and creating jobs. He cited examples of successful entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, who achieved greatness despite facing challenges and setbacks.

“The greatest company today in the world is Apple, which was created by somebody who didn’t know how to add things up,” Obi said. “Steve Jobs was a dropout, but he was creative and went on to change the world.”

Obi also emphasised the need for financial literacy and prudence, saying that many Nigerians struggle with managing their finances because they were not taught how to do so.

The book’s author, Ebele Obi, said that her book aims to teach people how to become successful entrepreneurs and contribute to the economy. “I want to encourage young people to take the path of entrepreneurship,” she said. “It’s not easy, but it’s worth it.”

The book reviewer, Oseloka Obaze, described the book as a motivational guide for budding entrepreneurs. “This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to start a business or take their existing business to the next level,” Obaze said.

Obaze also praised Ebele Obi for sharing her experiences and insights on entrepreneurship. “The author’s experiences and background bring a unique perspective to the book,” he said. “The book is a comprehensive guide to becoming a successful entrepreneur.”