Monimichele: NFF Programmed Ugborodo Stadium Project to Fail

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The contractor handling the FIFA Forward 2.0 Stadium project in Ugborodo, Delta State, Monimichele Sports Infrastructure Limited, has heaped blames on why it was abandoned on the doorsteps of the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Speaking on Brila FM’s “No Holds Barred” programme yesterday, CEO of Monimichele Limited, Ebi Egbe, insisted that he did not abandon the project but left when the NFF stopped funding it.

The NFF had recently claimed in a statement to have terminated the contract due to the non completion of the project by the contractor.

But Egbe accused the NFF of reneging on the contract it entered with his firm.

“The NFF stopped funding the project three years ago,” began Egbe in the BrilaFM interview.

He stressed that the federation, from inception programmed the project to fail.

“The project was built to fail. I challenge anybody to go and quantify what has been done in Ugborodo. They should pay me my balance and see if the project won’t be completed,” the Monimichele CEO challenged the NFF on the project situated 300 nautical miles deep in the Atlantic Ocean.

While he was accused of not completing the job, Egbe, restated that he has only been paid $500,000 on the FIFA Forward 2.0 project, a development that makes it impossible to continue work without getting the balance of his contract terms

“I have worked more than $500,000 worth of construction, and I have equipment in Ugborodo worth over ₦250 million rotting away in the last three years,” observed the stadium construction expert.

The Monimichele CEO alleged that it was not funny for the NFF to receive $1.2 million from FIFA for the developmental project meant to help grassroots football and refused to pay him.

“I am hearing the NFF have received $1.2 million for the project from FIFA yet refused to pay me. I have not received $1.2 million. I am owed $700,000. They are just lying to Nigerians.

He further alleged that the NFF taxed the $500,000 that he was paid to start the project “Do you know I was taxed on the $500,000 by the NFF? I have the documents to prove it,” he stated.

According to FIFA documents, the Ugborodo stadium project is just one of the several of such conceived as part of FIFA’s Forward 2.0 infrastructure support programme designed to improve football development across member nations.

FIFA funds the building of pitches, training centres, and administrative buildings for member federations.

The ones in Ugborodo and Kebbi have attracted so much attention due to the manner the projects were executed.

Now, the lower chamber of the National Assembly has set up a sub committee to look into how the NFF has handled fundings of such related projects in the country.

As at last night, there was no official reaction from the NFF on the claims made by the Monimichele CEO on the Ugborodo project.