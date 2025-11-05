FG to Create Dashboard for Real-time Monitoring of Performance Indicators

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government said it was already advancing key initiatives, including digital dashboards, for real-time monitoring of national priorities and performance indicators. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, at the sectorial retreat of heads of agencies under the OSGF, with the theme, “Strengthening Coordination for Results: Aligning Mandates with Presidential and Service Priorities for Effective Policy Implementation.”

Akume described technology as a powerful tool for enhancing transparency, coordination and efficiency, stating that digital innovation must be employed as the country’s indispensable ally.

The SGF stressed that the federal government was also planning to create e-government platforms to improve service and carry out data integration frameworks for evidence-based policy planning.

“These tools will empower us to make better-informed decisions, track progress accurately, and communicate results effectively to the Nigerian people,” Akume said.

The SGF attributed policy failure to lack of inter-agency collaboration, insufficient performance monitoring, and weak coordination.

He stated the Tinubu administration had established a clear and ambitious vision for national development through the Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises economic revitalisation, social inclusion, infrastructural development, and foundational governance reform.

He also stated that the optimal use of public resources to achieve the greatest possible impact, required clarity of roles, seamless coordination among MDAs, evidence-based decision-making, and a strong culture of accountability and performance.

Akume said government efficiency was not just about reducing costs or accelerating processes.

Special Advisor to the President, Hadiza Bala Usman, said the retreat aimed to ensure clarity of purpose and a linkage with presidential priorities.