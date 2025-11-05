FG Moves to Avert Further Strike By Varsity Lecturers

•Says it has literally met all ASUU’s demands

•Alausa meets Tinubu, wants more concessions

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his government’s resolve that academic activities in nation’s public universities must no longer be disrupted by strikes.

He has, therefore, directed government negotiators to ensure lasting industrial peace in all public tertiary institutions.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, relayed the President’s position yesterday, after briefing Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, about ongoing engagements with the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) and other tertiary-institution unions.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Alausa said the federal government had “literally met” the demands of ASUU and described the union’s recent six-day warning strike as unnecessary.

He explained that his visit to the State House was to “extract more concessions” from the President to further stabilise the university system.

According to him: “Mr. President has mandated us that he does not want ASUU to go on strike again, and we are doing everything humanly possible to ensure our students stay in school. “We have met literally all their requirements. We are back at the negotiation table and in touch with their leadership. This will be resolved.”

The Minister faulted claims that the government was neglecting other tertiary-institution unions or that a four-week ultimatum had been issued by the unions and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“There is no ultimatum. Everything is calm. This is a listening government,” he stated, adding that he spoke to the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Monday.

Alausa explained that the government has collapsed multiple negotiating teams into a single panel led by Alhaji Yayale Ahmed to ensure a coordinated approach across universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, covering both academic and non-academic staff.

He also listed key issues already addressed to include payment of arrears and earned academic allowances, while highlighting the launch of a federal transparency dashboard to track tertiary-institution finances and performance.

The Minister maintained that Tinubu remains “deeply committed” to education and human capital development, adding that the administration will continue to make concessions to secure uninterrupted learning in Nigeria’s public universities.