Akinsanmi Falaki Inducted into EKSU Alumni Hall of Fame

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) Alumni Association has honoured Mr. Akinsanmi Falaki, a distinguished banker and business leader, with the induction into its prestigious Hall of Fame (Platinum Category).

The recognition celebrates his outstanding professional accomplishments, exemplary leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence as a proud ambassador of the university.

Falaki, who holds a B.Sc. in Business Management from the then University of Ado-Ekiti (now EKSU) and an MBA in Human Resource Management, boasts over two decades of remarkable achievements in Nigeria’s financial services sector. He also enhanced his leadership credentials with a certification in Corporate Governance from the globally renowned Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Chicago, USA.

Beginning his career as an intern at EIB International Bank in 2003, Falaki’s passion and professionalism quickly propelled him into leadership roles across top Nigerian banks. By 2009, he had become the Head of Corporate and Commercial Banking at Skye Bank’s Maitama Branch. He later served as Group Head, Commercial Banking at Union Bank Plc, and Divisional Head, Northern Directorate at Keystone Bank, where he rose to Assistant General Manager and DGM/Regional Head, Abuja and North Central in record time. His exceptional performance eventually earned him the management position he currently occupies at merit.

Speaking during the ceremony, the President of the EKSU Alumni Association, Ambassador Seyi Idowu, described Falaki as “a beacon of excellence and a model of the university’s core values of integrity, innovation, and leadership.”

He stated that the Platinum Category represents alumni whose professional achievements continue to inspire generations of EKSU graduates. Also inducted into the Hall of Fame were Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State; Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Special Adviser to the President, Dr. Tope Fasua, among others.

In his acceptance remarks, Falaki thanked the alumni for the recognition and dedicated the honour to “all EKSU graduates making a difference across sectors.” He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote the growth, development, and global reputation of his alma mater.

He said his induction serves as a reminder of EKSU’s enduring legacy of producing visionary leaders shaping industries across Nigeria and beyond.