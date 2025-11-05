  • Tuesday, 4th November, 2025

2025 Annual Insurance Award Holds

The  2025 edition of the Annual Insurance Industry Awards that brings together   stakeholders in the various arms of the insurance industry, policy makers, insurance clients, entertainers and the insuring public will hold on Friday November in Lagos.

According to the Awards organiser, Almond Productions Limited, the event kicks off at  4pm  while the Red Carpet Awards starts at 7pm.

Almond said the 2025 Edition tagged, ‘Recharged Edition,’ would honour individuals and organisations in nine categories across the various arms of the insurance industry.

Speaking on preparations for the awards, the Chief Executive officer of Almond Productions Limited, Ms Faith Ughwode, said  participants at this year’s edition would be   glad they came  as  top rated comedians like Creative Toby, McTaichi, Mc obinna and others were  set to crack ribs with jokes. She also said Musical headliner this year was  the party shutdown king Slimcase and a host of others.

