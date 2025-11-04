NGO Seeks Govt’s Support to Harness Art as Tool for Social Change, Gender Justice

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A non governmental organisation (NGO), Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) has called on the government at all levels to harness art as a tool for social change and gender justice.

Executive Director of BBYDI, Mrs. Nurah Jimoh- Sanni, made the call in Ilorin yesterday during the activities to mark the Ford Foundation’s 65th anniversary in West Africa, “the Youth Artivism Festival”, organized by the BBYDI with support from the Ford Foundation.

The event was marked with art exhibitions, live performances, panel discussions, and an award ceremony and also celebrated the role of young Nigerians in challenging societal norms and using art to advocate for justice.

Also, an exhibition of works by 22 finalists, selected from more than 100 submissions across Nigeria’s North Central region, showcased powerful visual narratives on gender justice, empowerment, and resilience.

Each piece reflected how art can provoke dialogue, empathy, and social reflection.

The festival’s award ceremony recognized outstanding contributions to “artivism” — the intersection of art and activism

She however said that, “No fewer than 300 young artists, activists, policymakers, and members of the public, highlighting how youth-driven creativity can help raise awareness about Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and promote equality”.

She emphasized the power of creativity in transforming society and advancing gender justice.

According to her, “Young people are not just witnesses to injustice; they are change agents”.

She stated, “Through art, they can challenge silence, demand accountability, and inspire action against gender-based violence”.

Meanwhile, a law graduate, Mr.

Usman Adam won the first-place prize of ₦200,000 for his artwork Sketching Another Shoulder, which depicted solidarity and shared responsibility in ending GBV.

Simon Thazhigilla from Nasarawa State earned the second-place prize of ₦150,000 for Bride of War and Anatomy of Science, exploring the emotional and cultural dimensions of violence.

Tobi Olomola, a 25-year-old visual artist, won ₦100,000 for Weight of Becoming, a piece addressing the burden of identity and social expectation in the context of gender inequality.

Certificates of recognition were later presented to all 22 finalists for their creativity and advocacy, while a closing performance by the D’Stars Drama Troupe left the audience reflecting on the urgent need for collective action against GBV.

Also speaking at the event,Joy Oluwatoyin Adeboye, a GBV survivor and advocate, shared her personal story of healing through art, urging more platforms for creative expression.

“Art gave me back my voice,” she said. “It helped me transform pain into purpose and use my story to inspire others.”