NAAPE Unveils Insurance Cover for Members Without Operating Licence

Chinedu Eze and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has pioneered a welfare package with insurance cover for its members whose operating licences have been withdrawn due to incapacitation occasioned by ill-health or related factors, to ensure they are paid stipends to sustain them while they are out of work.

In order to actualise the initiative, NAAPE developed a welfare scheme, in partnership with First Standard Insurance Brokers, aimed at protecting the pilots and engineers who lost their professional licences due to medical incapacity or other qualifying conditions that rendered them unable to continue flying or maintaining aircraft.

The association explained that the scheme would provide financial compensation, based on policy terms, to affected members, helping them manage career interruptions or medical recovery without financial distress.

Speaking on the initiative, President of NAAPE, Captain Bunmi Gindeh, said the association reached the decision after extensive consultation with stakeholders in the aviation industry.

Gindeh said the move reflected NAAPE’s commitment to improving members’ welfare and promoting professional stability within the sector.

Gindeh stated, “Loss of licence insurance for aviation professionals has long been a standard benefit in developed aviation markets worldwide.

“Our members face unique occupational risks that can abruptly end their careers.

“The goal of this initiative is to ensure that no pilot or engineer is left without financial support if they are declared medically unfit to continue their professional duties.

“By introducing this important coverage in Nigeria, we are not only protecting individual professionals and their families but also strengthening the aviation sector by ensuring that our highly trained workforce can focus on maintaining the highest safety standards, knowing their careers are financially protected against unforeseen medical challenges.

“NAAPE is also working to make the insurance cover affordable and accessible to all members, including those in private and charter operations.”

Gindeh emphasised that the association’s goal was to standardise professional welfare across both public and private aviation sectors.

Deputy President of NAAPE, Mudi Mohammad, said, “We have seen too many of our colleagues face financial hardship after losing their licences due to unexpected medical conditions.

“This insurance programme ensures that no Nigerian pilot or engineer will face such circumstances alone. It provides a safety net that every aviation professional deserves.”

NAAPE said the initiative had been widely commended by aviation stakeholders, who described it as a landmark step, reflecting the association’s commitment to global best practices in aviation labour protection.

It explained that loss of licence insurance remained a standard component of crew benefits offered by airlines or secured through professional associations, like NAAPE.

The proactive step further strengthens professional confidence within the industry, especially in light of recent public discussions about pilot fitness and regulatory oversight in Nigeria, the organisation stated.

NAAPE said enrolment details and premium structures will be announced in the coming weeks, adding that it would also conduct nationwide sensitisation workshops and information sessions to educate members and eligible professionals on the benefits and enrolment process.

“The association remains committed to protecting the professional and economic well-being of its members while contributing to the continued growth and safety of Nigeria’s aviation industry,” the body said.