Gov Aiyedatiwa: We’re Investing in Digital Education Infrastructure, to Meet Global Standard

Fidelis David in Akure





Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Monday disclosed that his administration is committed to investment in digital infrastructure in the education sector and repositioning it to meet the global standard.

The governor who made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of the 69th National Council on Education (NCE) meeting, held in Akure, highlighted the infrastructure development and recruitment of digitally-skilled tutors as part of the efforts.

Aiyedatiwa, represented by his Deputy, Olayide Adelami, said: “We are happy that this 69th summit of NCE is taking place here in our Sunshine state. Ondo state is known for its legacy of excellence, innovation and commitment to human capital development. Education remains the most reliable instrument for social, economic and technological transformation of any society.

“The government of Ondo State recognises the centrality of education in sustainable development. This has been the driving force propelling policy reforms and implementation in the education sector of the state.

“Efforts have been directed at enhancing access and quality of education in Ondo state. Such efforts include but not limited to investment in digital education infrastructure, such as gradual introduction of smart classrooms, digital literacy programmes and technology-based learning tools to prepare our learners for the demands of the 21st-century knowledge economy” the governor reiterated.

Speaking on the theme of the conference; ‘Quality Education Data and Professionalisation of Teaching: Tools for Enhanced National Development’, the governor emphasized the role of educators in nation building.

In his address, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Abel Enitan, stressed the professionalism of teaching as a long-standing goal that has gained renewed momentum in recent years.

“Our collective responsibility is to ensure that teachers are well-prepared, well-supported, and well-rewarded.

“Professionalisation of teaching must go hand-in-hand with improved working conditions and clear career pathways. A teacher who feels valued will in turn inspire students to value learning, and this is the chain of transformation that builds great nations,” Enitan said.

The event had in attendance government officials, including the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, chairman of SUBEB, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, chairman of TESCOM, Dr. Oludaisi Oke and some royal fathers, among others.