EFInA CEO Honoured for Promoting Financial Inclusion, MSME Funding

The Chief Executive Officer of Enhancing Financial Inclusion and Advancement (EFInA), Nigeria’s leading financial sector deepening organisation, Foyinsolami Akinjayeju, has been honoured with The Financial Inclusion Partner CEO of the Year Award at the second edition of the MSME Finance and CEO Awards 2025.

The prestigious event, organised by the Africa Global Economic Forum, serves as a platform to celebrate financial sector players and non-financial institutions, including non-state actors that are making significant contributions to MSME finance, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurship development.

The event brought together financial service institutions, Finance CEOs, Fintechs, policy makers, regulators, development partners and industry leaders across Nigeria’s MSME and financial inclusion ecosystem, who are driving access to finance and fostering the productivity and growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Under Akinjayeju’s leadership, EFInA has deepened its role as a catalyst for advancing inclusive finance through research, advocacy, partnerships, innovation and systems strengthening. Her strategic direction has positioned EFInA as a trusted thought leader and an evidence-based advocate for MSME growth and sustainable inclusion.

Commenting on the award, Akinjayeju expressed gratitude for the recognition while highlighting the collective effort behind the organisation’s impact.

She said: “This award is a humbling recognition of the work that EFInA and our partners continue to do to expand financial access and opportunities for MSMEs across Nigeria. It is not just about me or EFInA, it is about a collective vision of an inclusive financial system that leaves no one behind.”

Also speaking on the award, EFInA’s Advocacy and Communications Lead, Chinasa Collins-Ogbuo,remarked: “At EFInA, we believe that empowering MSMEs with access to affordable, reliable financial products is the foundation for long-term economic resilience. This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue championing conversations, collaboration, and evidence-led interventions that make financial inclusion meaningful and transformative.”

This award comes on the heels of EFInA’s inauguration as a member of the Impact Advisory Group (IAG) on MSME Financing; a newly constituted group offering a technical support mechanism that will collaborate with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to sustain reforms across research, policy advisory, advocacy, knowledge management, evidence generation, and ecosystem convenings, ensuring the scaling and sustainability of interventions such as that implemented by the Investment Climate Reform (ICR) Facility to SMEDAN; one of British Council’s programmes promoting an enabling environment for MSME development in Nigeria.

In addition, EFInA’s recent inclusion as a member of the Federal Steering Committee (FSC) of the Nigeria for Women Programme – Scale-Up Project (NFWP-SU), a Federal Government of Nigeria initiative in collaboration with the World Bank Group, further underscores the organisation’s commitment to inclusive finance and gender empowerment. This project aims to institutionalise women’s affinity groups and other platforms for women’s economic empowerment, expanding access to economic opportunities for unbanked and underserved women across 32 states.

Since EFInA’s establishment in 2007, it has played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s financial inclusion journey. The organisation’s work continues to influence national policy, strengthen industry capacity, and drive innovation across sectors, ensuring that excluded populations, particularly women, youth, and micro-entrepreneurs, are empowered with access to quality financial products and services for growth and resilience.

As EFInA continues its mission to enhance financial inclusion and advancement, this recognition serves as a reaffirmation of the organisation’s leadership and impact within Nigeria’s financial sector.

“Our vision is clear: That all Nigerians are financially included and economically empowered”, Akinjayeju added. “This award belongs to every member of the EFInA team and to our partners across the ecosystem who share our commitment to evidence, innovation, and collaboration.”