Cross River Flags Off Digital Literacy Training for Civil Servants

The Cross River State Government has commenced a comprehensive digital literacy and capacity-building programme designed to transform its civil service into a fully paperless, technology-driven workforce by the end of next year.

The initiative, known as the Civil Service Technology Empowerment for Capacity and High Performance (CIVTECH) programme, was officially flagged off by the Head of Service of Cross River State, Orok Okon, at Prof. Eyo Ita House in Calabar.

According to the official schedule, the training which began with Cohort 1 comprising Directors and Deputy Directors of Administration, will run from November 4 to 6, 2025.

Cohort 2, made up of Assistant Directors, Chiefs, and Principal Officers, will follow from November 11 to 13, while Cohort 3, featuring officers on Grade Levels 8–10, will hold from November 18 to 20, 2025.

Speaking at the flag-off, the Head of Service explained that the programme was initiated in collaboration with the Cross River State CR-MEDA shortly after his assumption of office, in line with the state government’s vision for a modern, efficient public service.

“This initiative aligns with our goal of achieving a paperless civil service by the end of 2026,” Okon said. “Every cadre of staff across state and local government services will undergo ICT training to ensure full computer literacy and digital proficiency. This is timely and crucial as we transition to e-governance.”

The Director General of CR-MEDA, Mr. Great Ogban, said the training reflects Governor Bassey Otu’s commitment to civil service reform, one of the key pillars of the People’s First Blueprint.

“You cannot reform the civil service without technology and education,” Ogban stated. “This training translates the governor’s vision into action. Civil servants are the drivers of government policy, and this programme will enhance their efficiency, speed and output.”

The Chairman of CR-MEDA, Esessien Edet, commended the state government for promoting a paradigm shift from analog to digital operations.

“This programme moves our workforce from non-ICT compliance to digital proficiency,” he said. “It will drastically improve turnaround time, productivity and service delivery.”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Mrs. Glory Odu Oji, said the state chose to start with administrators because of their pivotal role in managing data and implementing policies.

“Once administrators are ICT compliant, the entire system will function more efficiently,” she explained. “Participation is voluntary, but over time, productivity will reflect who embraced the opportunity.”

Participants praised the initiative as forward-thinking and transformative.

The Director of Administration in the Ministry of Human Capital and Entrepreneurship Development, Dr. Icha Mboto, described it as a “timely and necessary intervention” in an increasingly digital world.

“This training will enhance our ability to manage records and workflows digitally,” Mboto said. “It’s a major step towards modern public administration.”

The Deputy Director of Planning, Ministry of Industry, Dr. Pamela Ekuri, also lauded the effort, noting that it would benefit not only today’s civil servants but future generations.

“The government’s decision to embrace ICT will make our service delivery faster, smarter, and more sustainable,” she remarked.