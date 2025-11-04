ASR Africa Inaugurates N350m Lecture Theatre at Adamawa University

Daji Sani in Yola

The Abdul Samad Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art 500-seat capacity lecture theatre at the Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State.

This significant project, valued at N350 million, was executed under the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme, aimed at providing sustainable and impactful educational infrastructure.

The lecture theatre is a major boost to the university’s infrastructure, providing a conducive learning environment for students and lecturers. Equipped with modern amenities, the facility is set to enhance the academic experience of students and staff.

While inaugurating the lecture theatre in Mubi, Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, alongside Prof. Babagana Umara Zulu, Governor, Borno State, and others, thanked Abdul Samad Rabiu for supporting the state’s educational efforts, describing the donation as commendable and worthy of emulation.

He said the project aligns with ASR Africa’s broader vision of delivering sustainable, long-term impact in education. With over 30 institutions benefiting from the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme, the initiative is making a significant impact in the education sector.

He said the unveiling of the lecture theatre marks a new era for Adamawa State University, and the university’s management has promised to continue working towards aca-demic excellence. ASR Africa’s support has been instrumental in enhancing the university’s infrastructure, and this project is a testament to the initiative’s commitment to education.

Fintiri said the unveiling of the lecture theatre is a demonstration of the initiative’s commitment to delivering impactful solutions. As the university continues to work towards academic excellence, the new lecture theatre will play a crucial role in shaping the future of its students.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Augustine Clement, expressed his gratitude to ASR Africa for the donation, noting that the university will put the lecture theatre to immediate use.

The Managing Director of ASR Africa, Dr. Ubon Udoh, highlighted the initiative’s commitment to delivering on its promises.

He stated that the inauguration of the lecture theatre is a testament to ASR Africa’s mandate of providing impactful solutions to developmental issues affecting education in Africa.

Dr. Udoh commended the university’s management for fulfilling the requirements to be selected for the project.

He said the project is expected to have a lasting impact on the university and the state at large. “With its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to academic excellence, Adamawa State University is poised for a bright future. The ASR Africa initiative has once again demonstrated its commitment to education and development in Africa,” he said.

The MD said the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme has been instrumental in bridging infrastructure gaps and supporting academic advancement across African universities. The initiative has provided grants to over 30 institutions, supporting projects that embody impact, relevance, and sustainability.

He further explained that the inauguration of the lecture theatre is a significant milestone for Adamawa State University and the ASR Africa initiative. The project is a testament to the initiative’s commitment to delivering impactful solutions and its broader vision of delivering sustainable, long-term impact in education.

The Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, was conferred with an honorary doctorate during the university’s combined convocation ceremony. This recognition is a testament to Rabiu’s notable contributions and philanthropy interventions in the country.

However, the dignitaries in attendance were Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, Director, Government Relations, BUA Group. Representing Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of ASR Africa; Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Founder/Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources; Prof. Babagana Umara Zulu, Governor, Borno State; Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Governor of Adamawa State; Professor Kaletapwa G. Farauta, Deputy Governor, Adamawa State; and Dr. Ubon Udoh.