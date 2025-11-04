Anambra Guber: Don’t Dare Security Operatives, IGP Warns Thugs

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has issued a stern warning to political thugs ahead of the November 8 Anambra governorship election not to undermine security or compromise the credibility of the exercise.

Egbetokun gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja at the Cleen Foundation 2025 Anambra Governorship Election Security Threat Assessment (STA) Dissemination.

The IGP, represented by the Acting Commissioner of Police, Umar Hadejia from the Operations Department, vowed that security agencies would not tolerate any act capable of undermining the credibility of the poll.

Egbetokun also cautioned political parties, their candidates and supporters to strictly adhere to electoral rules, particularly the provisions of the peace accord they signed, warning that any breach would attract decisive sanctions.

“We have made all the necessary arrangements to provide security at the Independent National Electoral Commission offices, for officials, international and local observers, as well as all the law-abiding citizens.

“We assure you that with the security arrangements which have been placed, we are very optimistic that the election will be conducted devoid of any incident.

“We urge party leaders to remember there is a peace accord that was signed by all the political parties to actually abide by what they have signed.

“Anybody who breaches or tries to cause any problem, the law will actually be applied on the person or persons,” he said.

Egbetokun warned that anyone caught attempting to disrupt the electoral process would be promptly arrested, thoroughly investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, represented by the ACG of Operations, David Ojelabi, also cautioned the electorate against any form of disorderly conduct during the election.

Audi urged the electorate to abide by electoral guidelines and cooperate fully with security personnel to ensure a peaceful exercise.

“With the number of our personnel on ground, alongside operatives from other security and intelligence agencies, we are confident that Anambra will witness a violence-free election on Saturday.

“We have been planning, training and engaging with stakeholders and I am confident that when we converge in Anambra, we will work together to ensure a peaceful election,” he said.

The Director of Programmes at Cleen Foundation, Mr Salaudeen Hashim, said the organisation’s Security Threat Assessment (STA) being disseminated was designed to support security agencies in strengthening their operational strategies and ensuring safe, credible elections.

He explained that the assessment also reinforces the foundation’s commitment to election security while highlighting emerging areas of concern and providing evidence-based insights to guide proactive response measures.

“There has been a slight shift in the threat landscape from our initial STA report previously released.

“This updated assessment is intended to guide stakeholders in preventing violence, strengthening accountability and identifying security risks that could threaten the credibility and safety of the election.

“Our findings indicate a high likelihood of pre-election violence, which requires urgent and proactive measures to mitigate risks.

“Security concerns remain the most significant threat ahead of the Anambra 2025 election, driven largely by distrust in the neutrality of security personnel and identified coordination gaps,” he said.

Hashim recommended the retraining of security personnel on neutrality, de-escalation and human-rights-based policing.

He also called for the establishment and effective use of public complaint mechanisms, urging security agencies to remain impartial, accountable and professional throughout the process.

He further encouraged the media to counter misinformation, promote factual reporting and exercise moderation in their coverage to avoid inflaming tensions.

According to him, the 2025 Anambra election will serve as a critical test of the state’s ability to balance security and democratic values.

Hashim noted that the conduct of security agencies and the tone of media reportage will significantly shape the credibility and outcome of the poll. (NAN)