Abeokuta-Sango-Ota Road Construction and Gov Abiodun’s Responsiveness

By Olaniyi Ajibola

It was a plethora of applause for Governor Dapo Abiodun and huge jubilation among the residents of Ogun State when the Governor, after all odds and seeming obstacles eventually got the nod of the Federal Government to construct the Abeokuta-Sango-Ota road, which had been in a very deplorable condition and almost impassable for 21 years.

Being the second busiest road in Nigeria, with significant economic impact for the people of the state and other Nigerians alike, the Governor swiftly moved to ease the sufferings of the people as soon as he assumed office in 2019, but unfortunately met a brick wall from the Federal Government, as the then Minister vehemently warned the Governor to stay clear of the Federal road irrespective of the degree of urgency of the intervention.

For four years, the Governor kept pushing and lobbying the Federal Government to construct the road, having being disturbed by the daily suffering of the people on the road and the attendant economic quagmire caused by the bad road and his struggle eventually paid off with the current administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which put the former Governor of Eboyin State, Engineer David Umahi in the saddle.

Breaking the 21-year jinx of stagnation on the very important road made the jubilation among the people of the State and other road users very unprecedented, they commended the Governor for his tenacity, resilience and compassion, despite suffocating provocation.

The flag off of the 70-kilometre road on August 23, 2024 marked a turning point in the history of infrastructural development in the state, as the road significantly constitutes part of humongous infrastructural deficit Prince Dapo Abiodun inherited upon assumption of office, as he promised to complete the road within 18 months.

Since that time, the contractor handling the project has been working assidiously and consistently to fix the road, through five gangs working simultaneously at Olomore, Midgad/Metroxide, Papanlanto Junction, Owode, and the Toll Gate axis. Meanwhile, the state Government has appealed to motorists and residents plying the road to remain calm and exercise patience as construction work continues along the busy corridor.

A statement issued recently by the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, acknowledged the temporary inconveniences being experienced by road users, noting that some sections of the road have become slippery due to ongoing earthworks and the prevailing rainy season.

He advised motorists to drive carefully and comply with traffic directives to prevent avoidable accidents, explaining that concrete pavement casting currently ongoing along parts of the Ewekoro axis has necessitated the temporary closure of certain sections and the introduction of traffic diversions.

Engr. Akinsanya assured the public that the government is working tirelessly to rehabilitate and restore the road’s full functionality.

While admitting that persistent rainfall in recent weeks has slowed down the pace of work, he reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to completing the project within record time.

“Key sections such as Obada Oko, Ilese Awo, Onijanganjangan, and Ewekoro are receiving focused attention from the contractor. Efforts are being intensified to improve driving conditions and enhance accessibility across the entire stretch,” he stated.

The Commissioner reiterated that although the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway is a federal road, the Ogun State Government, in its magnanimity and in line with its people-oriented governance philosophy, has taken over its reconstruction to ease the hardship faced by commuters.

He added that the state’s intervention aims to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce travel time, and prevent the loss of lives and productive hours commonly associated with poor road conditions along the corridor.

Expressing optimism about progress on the project, Engr. Akinsanya assured residents and motorists that as the rains subside, the current challenges would soon be over. He assured the people of the government’s unwavering commitment to delivering durable, safe, and quality road infrastructure across the state.

It is the same compassion and responsiveness the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun has exhibited in tackling similar challenges since inception, in the face of accumulated deficit in road infrastructure across the state, the menace the Governor inherited from previous administrations.

Since government is a continuum, the Governor has no other choice than to correct the anomaly to the best of his ability and within the limit of available resources, which he is doing with utmost determination and commitment, despite the campaign of calumny by naysayers and fifth columnists.

There is no doubt that Governor Dapo Abiodun has creditably done very well to change the ugly face of road infrastructure in the state, from the central senatorial district to the west and east, without abandoning other sectors like Health, Education, Human Capital Development, Agriculture and Security among others.

Of great significance is how he has eased the sufferings of residents living at the Lagos-Ogun borders in Ifo Local Government, namely :Alagbole, Akute and other adjourning communities whose roads have been abandoned for years without single intervention after the administration of Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

Finally, in the face of this accumulated deficit of road infrastructure, the solace is that the current administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun is showing unflinching commitment to right the wrong of the past and ensure greatness happiness to the greatest number of Ogun State’s residents.

The Governor’s commitment is assuring and his responsiveness remains very inspiring.

*Ajibola is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Strategic Communications