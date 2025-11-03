  • Monday, 3rd November, 2025

Urhobo College Plans Big for Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup Final

Sport | 1 minute ago

Urhobo College, Uvwie benefitted from a boardroom decision to earn a berth for the final of the Delta State Principals’ Cup and the team is working hard to grab the opportunity with both hands.

The final of the tournament sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in collaboration with Delta State Government is scheduled to take place on Thursday November 6 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Originally, Urhobo College lost 3-0 to Otokutu Grammar School in the semifinal played at the Government College, Ughelli but after a strong protest by the Ovwie LG Champions against Otokutu over the used of ineligible players, Urhobo College got the nod to play in the final.

The team led by Coach Fred Oteri is now fully set for the finals slated for Thursday. 

Sources in Asaba hinted at the weekend that the team has been in camp at the Kenwood Hotels and Suits, Effurun, courtesy of an old boy of Urhobo College and philanthropist, Chief Idama Amurun, sponsor of the Sheriff Oborevwori U-17 Unity Cup.

 “The team has been playing series of friendly games to put them in top shape. The team has also been getting full support from the old student association,” reveal the top source from the Delta State capital.

Urhobo College will be up against Warri South West LG Champions, Ogbeijoh G/S, Ogbeijoh in the final. 

Meanwhile, Delta FA Chairman, Chief Ken Nwanmocha, has commended organisers of the Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup, Hideaplus

Limited, on the recent decision to disqualify a school for fielding an ineligible player. 

The FA boss said it was a step in the right direction and it will serve as deterrent to other schools in future.

“It is only appropriate to maintain standard and integrity of the tournament. We are all set for the final and hopefully the Governor himself will be with us to celebrate the future football stars of the country,” Nwanmocha noted.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.