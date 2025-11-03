  • Monday, 3rd November, 2025

TETFund: IMT Enugu Has Assessed Over N6bn in Infrastructure Fund

Gideon Arinze in Enugu 

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, has so far accessed N6.22bn out of the N7.24bn allocated to it for infrastructure projects so far.

TETFund Board of Trustees member representing the South-East, Esther Onyinyechukwu, made this known yesterday during the commissioning of five landmark infrastructural projects valued at N1.059bn at the institution.

In her address, Onyinye Chukwu said the successful completion of the projects was a demonstration of accountability and resilience on the part of the institution and further reaffirms TETFund’s commitment to improve facilities in public tertiary institutions across the country.

“For us at TETFund, it is a testament to the resilience and determination of the institution’s management to ensure that the envisioned objective of the project is achieved, notwithstanding the numerous challenges encountered,” she said.

She lauded the school for completing a learning environment and the acquisition of requisite skills by students while also praising the Enugu State Government for supporting the institution.

“TETFund will continue to assist beneficiary institutions to keep pace with technological advancements, particularly in digital learning and artificial intelligence,” she said. 

Reacting, Rector of IMT, Professor Gozie Ogbodo, assured that the school was committed to preserving the newly commissioned structures.

