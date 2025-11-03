Ododo Lauds Tinubu’s Economic Reforms During Projects Inspection

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his relentless efforts toward transforming Nigeria’s economy and ensuring improved resources for massive infrastructure development across the country.



Ododo gave this commendation while inspecting several ongoing and completed projects across Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

He described Tinubu as a leader who believed in consolidation and continuity, urging the people to continue supporting him.

“I thank a father, a leader, a president, who believes in giving back to his people, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He is a man of the people, a leader, who leads from the front and does not play politics with the lives of his citizens. I appreciate him for giving us the opportunity and resources to deliver these projects for our people,” Ododo stated.

Ododo further noted that Tinubu had urged sub-national governments to focus on projects that directly benefit their citizens, which aligned with his administration’s ongoing initiatives.



“Mr. President said we must look back home, and that is exactly what we are doing. These projects were initiated under his vision of justice and development for the people. We are here to inspect the progress, and within the shortest possible time — before the end of this year, these projects will be commissioned,” he added.



During the inspection, the governor charged citizens to take ownership of public facilities and infrastructure provided by the government, emphasising that such projects were meant to serve the people directly.

He commended the contractors for the quality of work delivered across the local government area.

Ododo reaffirmed his commitment to the transformative development of Kogi State, stressing that his mandate was to serve humanity.

He disclosed that about 90 to 95 per cent of Primary Health Care Centers (PHCs) across the state would be completed and made operational before their official commissioning.

He also called on citizens to disregard the propaganda of individuals discouraging community engagement with government, explaining that such interaction helps identify pressing needs that can be addressed effectively.