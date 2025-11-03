NIMASA Accredits 27 Registered Shipyards for Operation in Nigeria

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has accredited 27 registered shipyards across the country. This, it said in a statement, is in accordance with its mandate enshrined in Section 22 of the NIMASA Act, 2007, and sections 335-339 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 2007, which gives it statutory powers to regulate, license, inspect and enforce standards for shipyard operations in Nigeria.

Out of the 27 accredited facilities, 10 are located in Lagos State, 8 in Rivers State, and 9 in Delta State. These are the only shipyards that have so far complied with the Agency’s stringent regulatory, safety, and operational standards.

Releasing the list of accredited shipyards in Lagos, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, emphasised that the accreditation exercise forms part of the Agency’s broader drive to enhance safety and streamline operational efficiency in the maritime industry.

He said, “Our goal is to ensure that every shipyard operating in Nigeria adheres to international standards of safety, environmental protection, and operational efficiency. By maintaining a transparent and credible register of accredited facilities, we are boosting investor confidence, protecting maritime assets, and promoting sustainable industry growth. This underscores the Agency’s sustained commitment to promoting transparency, safety, and quality service delivery in ship repair, dry-docking, and vessel construction within Nigeria.”

He added, “As a direct benefit of this accreditation, vessels to be built at these facilities will be assigned a Keel Identification Number (KIN) by the agency’s Maritime Safety and Seafarers Standards Department at the time of construction, in accordance with the “Certificate of Plan and Specification Approval”. This KIN will make such vessel eligible to obtain an IMO Number.

“The verification and accreditation process is a continuous one, aimed at ensuring operational excellence across the nation’s maritime value chain. By maintaining an updated and transparent registry of accredited facilities, NIMASA seeks to enhance industry confidence, protect investments, and align local operations with global best practices.”