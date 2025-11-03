Nigerian Breweries Reaffirms Drive Toward Achieving Net-zero by 2030

Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, continues to progress its ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in production by 2030 across its operations nationwide. The Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, stated this during a media parley/engagement session over the weekend.

Odenigbo explained that the company has made significant investments in renewable energy solutions such as biomass, solar and energy-efficiency projects across its breweries to reduce carbon emissions across its breweries, and have signed power purchase agreements to this effect.

He explained that over the last few years, the company had signed many power purchase agreements with different renewable energy firms to reduce its dependence on non-renewable energy sources.

He disclosed that the company has spent over N2.5 billion supporting its carbon reduction ambition across its operations as part of the Brew a Better World sustainability strategy.

In addition, he noted that the company has committed considerable resources by contributing to water-replenishment projects in water-stressed areas, including support for the Olokomeji reforestation initiative, where over 300,000 trees have been planted in Ogun State, Nigeria, through external partnerships to support local watershed restoration.

“As a company, we are advancing sustainability outcomes through our Brew a Better World initiatives. Over the past few years, we have made notable investments in renewable energy as part of our transition toward net-zero operations that many people are unaware of. We are also signing power purchase agreements to further reduce our national carbon footprint and progress toward our long-term net-zero ambition,” he said.