Nigeria Unveils Plan to Boost Crude Oil Production to 3M Barrels Daily

Oluchi Chibuzor

Nigeria has unveiled an ambitious action plan to boost crude oil production to 3 million barrels per day and expand gas output to 12 billion cubic feet daily by 2030, following far-reaching resolutions adopted at the just-concluded NOG Energy Week 2025 in Abuja.

The conference, held in Abuja, brought together over 6000 energy professionals, 250 exhibiting companies, and over 125 expert speakers from across the globe. It provided a platform for government officials, industry executives, and investors to forge partnerships aimed at strengthening local capacity and driving the country’s energy independence.

Country Director of dmg Nigeria events and Portfolio Director, Energy, Wemimo Oyelana, described this year’s edition as a defining moment for the sector, noting that it bridged the long-standing gap between government policies and industry capability.

Oyelana said: “The discussions around the ‘Nigeria First’ policy, indigenous operator capacity, and technological advancement have birthed actionable strategies that will define our energy sector’s trajectory. This platform continues to serve as a roadmap toward measurable progress in achieving energy security and economic prosperity.”

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, highlighted the country’s significant strides in attracting investment and improving operational efficiency.

He disclosed that Nigeria secured $17 billion in new energy investments in 2024, with projections of $30 billion by 2027 and $60 billion by 2030.

Ojulari also announced that all major crude oil pipelines recorded 100 per cent availability in June 2025, alongside the successful completion of the AKK Gas Pipeline’s River Niger crossing, which brings the project closer to commissioning in the last quarter of the year.

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Felix Omatsola Ogbe, stressed the need to build energy capacity from within, saying that no nation could achieve energy sufficiency without deepening local participation.

He said: “By strengthening local capacity across exploration, production, processing, and delivery, we can retain more value, create jobs, and take meaningful steps toward a self-reliant energy future.”