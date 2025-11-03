NAICOM, FRSC Form Committee on Enforcement of Motor Third Party Insurance 

Ebere Nwoji

In a deliberate effort to reduce the number of uninsured vehicles on Nigerian roads and ensure prompt compensation and medical support for accident victims, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), have inaugurated a Joint Committee on the enforcement of compulsory Third-Party Motor Insurance.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, at the inauguration held at NAICOM’s Headquarters Abuja, said the development it marks a major step in the implementation of the provisions of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 and reinforces both institutions’ shared commitment to strengthening road safety, promoting insurance compliance, and ensuring prompt compensation for accident victims.

He commended the FRSC for its leadership and partnership in driving the initiative, noting that the collaboration would deliver concrete benefits to Nigerians through effective enforcement of compulsory Third-Party Motor Insurance.

Presenting the Joint Committee’s Terms of Reference (ToR), the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, highlighted the Committee’s primary responsibilities, among which are: Enforce compulsory Third-Party Motor Insurance nationwide, reducing the number of uninsured vehicles in Nigeria, ensuring prompt compensation and medical support for accident victims, Promoting awareness of the benefits and obligations of insurance and enabling real-time verification of insurance status through digital integration.