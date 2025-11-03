FG Urged to Sustain Digital Media Surge with Policy Frameworks

Emma Okonji

The federal government has been advised to create policy frameworks that will enable the growth of innovators in the media space.

Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, gave the advice while addressing a gathering of public and private sector leaders, including policy makers during Africast 2025 Conference, organised by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel, recently.

Ndukwe, in his keynote address themed: ‘From Liberalisation to the Digital Surge: Building Africa’s Next Generation Media Infrastructure’, explained how liberalisation of the media expanded its outreach in Nigeria that led to the current digital media surge and revolution, which he said, brought about a diversified press.

He therefore called on the federal government and other tiers of governments to create policy frameworks that would give innovators room to grow, adding that regulators must protect the public interest while maintaining an environment of healthy competition.

“Africa’s digital media surge is not waiting for us. It is already here. Liberalisation gave us a foundation. Digital technology has given us momentum. Now it falls to you, the custodians of policy and implementers to shape what comes next,” Ndukwe said.

He however said the digital media surge brought new challenges that must be addressed through a deliberate and structured approach, using four key policy pillars such as: Digital Infrastructure as a Public Good; Smart Regulation and Digital Sovereignty; Local Content Development and Cultural Sovereignty; and Capacity Building/Institutional Strengthening.

According t him, in addressing the challenges through digital infrastructure, Nigeria must designate broadband and media infrastructure as essential national assets — just like power, water, or roads.