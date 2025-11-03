FG Launches Govt-Private Sector Dialogue Series

The Honourable Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, has convened the first edition of the Government–Private Sector (GPS) Dialogue series, aimed at bridging the communication gap between government and enterprise, and to align national economic reforms with the realities of everyday business.

The maiden edition, themed, Finance and SME Growth Roundtable,” held in Ikeja, Lagos, brought together captains of industry, federal agency heads, market leaders, and key Lagos State officials. It marked the beginning of a structured and continuous dialogue between policymakers and Nigeria’s private sector, starting with the vibrant trading and entrepreneurial community of South East origin domiciled in Lagos.

In her address, Dr. Uzoka-Anite reaffirmed that the Renewed Hope administration is determined to make government more “present, responsive, and accountable.”

She emphasised that policy must not be written for the people, but with them, stressing that the GPS dialogue series is “a platform where the voices of entrepreneurs, innovators, and community leaders directly shape the priorities of governance.”

The minister highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of a business-friendly Nigeria, built on partnership and reform.

“We are transitioning from survival mode to influence mode. Government can design policy, business can activate productivity, and together, we can build prosperity,” she said.

The event featured intensive panel sessions with representatives from the Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), CREDICORP, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria Customs Service, NOTAP, and Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), among others.

Agency heads and representatives unveiled credit schemes, single-digit loans, and export financing products available to businesses, while traders and entrepreneurs presented candid feedback on access to finance, taxation, import bottlenecks, and export readiness.

One of the most powerful moments came from market leaders who expressed renewed optimism, describing the forum as the “first genuine collaboration between government and traders in decades.”

They applauded the Minister’s initiative for “bringing government to the people” and pledged to work collectively to ensure continuity and follow-through.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who joined the session, commended the initiative and pledged full federal support. He affirmed that “dialogue, timing, and consultation are the keys to effective reform,” and announced forthcoming digital reforms such as the National Single Window Project to enhance trade facilitation and reduce import/export costs.

By the close of the dialogue, a new WhatsApp Coordination Forum was launched to sustain engagement between federal agencies, traders, and business associations—ensuring that the dialogue translates into continuous action.

With Lagos State represented by senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives, and the presence of major associations including Computer Village Technology Merchants (ACOVITEMN) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the event underscored the shared commitment to economic transformation through collaboration.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Uzoka-Anite reiterated that this Dialogue Series is not a one-off consultation but the start of a new tradition of transparency and partnership between the public and private sectors.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not a slogan – it is a social contract,” she said. “When enterprise thrives, divisions fade. When opportunity is shared, hope is renewed. Together, we will make this the Decade of Nigerian Resurgence.”