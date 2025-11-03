  • Monday, 3rd November, 2025

ECOVIS Reaffirms Support for BRIPAN’s Business Recovery Agenda

Business | 3 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe

The Managing Partner of ECOVIS OUC Chartered Accountants, Mr. Andrew Uviase, has pledged the firm’s continued partnership with the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) to strengthen the country’s business recovery framework and promote ethical insolvency practice.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by BRIPAN’s President and Council Members to the firm’s Lagos office on October 29, 2025, Uviase commended the association’s leadership for driving reforms that reposition the body as a catalyst for economic renewal and stability.

According to him, BRIPAN’s evolution from a focus on insolvency to business recovery reflects a modern, solution-oriented approach to economic challenges. “We are particularly pleased with the transformation of this great body from insolvency practitioners to an emphasis on business recovery — from an undertaker to a doctor that saves lives,” Uviase remarked.

He noted that ECOVIS OUC, a multidisciplinary chartered accounting firm with five partners and over 70 professionals, shares BRIPAN’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and continuous professional development. He emphasized that collaboration between professional firms and associations like BRIPAN is vital to entrenching best practices, fostering knowledge exchange, and deepening institutional resilience within Nigeria’s business ecosystem.

“Today’s visit not only strengthens the existing relationship between our firm and BRIPAN but also opens new opportunities for partnership and mutual growth,” he added. “We look forward to sustained engagement that will enhance our collective capacity to deliver greater value to clients and the wider business community.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.