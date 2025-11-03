ECOVIS Reaffirms Support for BRIPAN’s Business Recovery Agenda

Nume Ekeghe

The Managing Partner of ECOVIS OUC Chartered Accountants, Mr. Andrew Uviase, has pledged the firm’s continued partnership with the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) to strengthen the country’s business recovery framework and promote ethical insolvency practice.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by BRIPAN’s President and Council Members to the firm’s Lagos office on October 29, 2025, Uviase commended the association’s leadership for driving reforms that reposition the body as a catalyst for economic renewal and stability.

According to him, BRIPAN’s evolution from a focus on insolvency to business recovery reflects a modern, solution-oriented approach to economic challenges. “We are particularly pleased with the transformation of this great body from insolvency practitioners to an emphasis on business recovery — from an undertaker to a doctor that saves lives,” Uviase remarked.

He noted that ECOVIS OUC, a multidisciplinary chartered accounting firm with five partners and over 70 professionals, shares BRIPAN’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and continuous professional development. He emphasized that collaboration between professional firms and associations like BRIPAN is vital to entrenching best practices, fostering knowledge exchange, and deepening institutional resilience within Nigeria’s business ecosystem.

“Today’s visit not only strengthens the existing relationship between our firm and BRIPAN but also opens new opportunities for partnership and mutual growth,” he added. “We look forward to sustained engagement that will enhance our collective capacity to deliver greater value to clients and the wider business community.”