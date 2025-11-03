Diri: My Decision to Leave PDP, Join APC in Bayelsa’s Interest

* State making progress due to unity, declares Oborevwori

* Suswam set to join ruling party from ADC

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, George Okoh in Makurdi and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said his decision to quit Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in the interest of the state.

Diri made the comment ahead of his formal defection to All Progressives Congress (APC) today, Monday, November 3.

The governor, who spoke yesterday during the 14th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day at Ecumenical Centre, Igbogene, Yenagoa, said someone had to take the decision and he took it on behalf of Bayelsans.

Speaking at the occasion, Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who was represented by his Senior Policy Adviser, Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, said the strength of Bayelsa’s progress and development was in the unity of the people. Oborevwori urged the people to remain united and supportive of the Diri administration.

Relatedly, former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, announced his intention to join APC, from African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Diri’s remarks at the thanksgiving ceremony were his first public comments on the issue of party allegiance following his resignation from PDP on October 15.

He explained that some persons might not understand his reasons for joining the ruling party, but with the passage of time, it would become clear that his reasons were altruistic.

The governor expressed delight at the gathering of different political leaders at the thanksgiving service, stressing that the unity of Bayelsa is crucial for its development.

He stated that politics should be for development and not to bring people down, and his administration would continue to unite and develop the state.

The Bayelsa helmsman also said the current peace and security in the state, and its ongoing development were reasons to be grateful to God. He urged the people to imbibe the culture of thanksgiving.

He stated, “Somebody had to take the decision (to leave the PDP) and I took it on behalf of the state. I took it in the best interest of the state. Some of you might not understand now but later it will be clear to all.

“When we came in as a government, what we did at the beginning was to ensure that most of the uncompleted projects were completed and we introduced new ones. That alone is enough reason to thank God.

“The peace and security we are enjoying is another reason to thank God. Politics is for development and not to kill your brother. The gathering here is a testimony of the unity in the state.”

Oborevwori lauded Bayelsa State for sustaining the culture of thanksgiving, saying it is an attitude that attracts God’s blessings.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said he was excited to attend the annual thanksgiving for the first time.

Lokpobiri described Diri as a unifier.

‎He said the governor’s recent political move was timely as the state could no longer afford to be in opposition when key development decisions were being made at the centre.

‎Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, described Diri as Godsend to the state, owing to his visible development strides.

Ogbuku prayed for God’s wisdom to guide the governor to continue to do his best for the state.

Delivering a sermon, titled, “Reasons Why We Should Thank God,” General Overseer of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo, said thanksgiving was important, as God was always present at the time of need and would not forsake His children.

‎Suswam Set to Join APC, from ADC

Former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, announced his intention to join APC.

Suswam, a two-term governor, said his decision reflected a readiness to work closely with President Bola Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and Governor Hyacinth Alia to ensure Benue fully benefitted from federal programmes and opportunities.

Describing the defection as a shift from partisan rivalry to people-focused governance, Suswam stated that cooperation with the federal government was essential to tackling Benue’s key challenges, including insecurity, unemployment, and poor infrastructure.

A statement by his Personal Assistant, Emmanuel Hangeior, said Suswam’s decision underscored his belief that “the time has come for Benue leaders to close ranks and put the people first”.

Hangeior added, “Senator Suswam’s move reflects a new spirit of collaboration – one focused on unity, progress, and the prosperity of Benue State.”