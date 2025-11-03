  • Monday, 3rd November, 2025

Court Judgment Against PDP Politically Motivated, Declares Ex-VP’s Media Aide

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago 





 





Chuks Okocha in Abuja 





 





A former media adviser to ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, Sani Umar, has described the recent court judgment against the party as politically motivated and biased.





Umar stated this during an interview with Arise TV, where he reacted to the ruling delivered by Justice Omotosho, which ordered the PDP to give a 21-day notice before holding its national convention.





 





According to him, the judgment did not reflect the facts of the case and granted reliefs that were never requested by the plaintiffs.





“The judgment of Justice Omotosho was prejudicial, premeditated, and politically motivated. 





“He gave the plaintiffs what they didn’t even ask for. The issue of a 21-day notice was not part of their prayers, yet he went ahead to include it,” he said.





He accused the judge of showing bias in his handling of cases involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, whom he said has been inducing crises within the PDP.





“We know that any matter before Justice Omotosho involving Wike will not favour the PDP. He has displayed bias, and we are going to petition the National Judicial Council over this matter,” he stated.





Umar said the court ignored key issues raised by the PDP, including the question of jurisdiction, and failed to address the party’s arguments.





“We asked the court to rule on the issue of jurisdiction because the matter was an internal party affair. But the judge didn’t even touch that point. Instead, he went straight into the case and started setting aside our submissions,” Umar stated.





Speaking further on the suspension crisis rocking the PDP, Umar said the four members who claimed to have suspended the National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, lacked the power to do so, as they did not even form a quorum of the National Working Committee (NWC).





“Those who said they suspended the national chairman have no such authority. The NWC has 19 members, and only four of them cannot form a quorum to hold a valid meeting, not to talk of suspending the national chairman,” he said.





He added that the suspension announced by the group was reactionary and aimed at deceiving the public.

	
                 
                    



          


        

        


      
    


        




  


  

    



  


  


  


    
Related Articles


  


  



    
  





        




      


      
    


    


  


    
    




      


        
            
			
Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.



		

        
      


      


        
      


      


        
      


      


        
            
Helpful Links
Contact Us
You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.