Court Judgment Against PDP Politically Motivated, Declares Ex-VP’s Media Aide

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former media adviser to ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, Sani Umar, has described the recent court judgment against the party as politically motivated and biased.

Umar stated this during an interview with Arise TV, where he reacted to the ruling delivered by Justice Omotosho, which ordered the PDP to give a 21-day notice before holding its national convention.

According to him, the judgment did not reflect the facts of the case and granted reliefs that were never requested by the plaintiffs.

“The judgment of Justice Omotosho was prejudicial, premeditated, and politically motivated.

“He gave the plaintiffs what they didn’t even ask for. The issue of a 21-day notice was not part of their prayers, yet he went ahead to include it,” he said.

He accused the judge of showing bias in his handling of cases involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, whom he said has been inducing crises within the PDP.

“We know that any matter before Justice Omotosho involving Wike will not favour the PDP. He has displayed bias, and we are going to petition the National Judicial Council over this matter,” he stated.

Umar said the court ignored key issues raised by the PDP, including the question of jurisdiction, and failed to address the party’s arguments.

“We asked the court to rule on the issue of jurisdiction because the matter was an internal party affair. But the judge didn’t even touch that point. Instead, he went straight into the case and started setting aside our submissions,” Umar stated.

Speaking further on the suspension crisis rocking the PDP, Umar said the four members who claimed to have suspended the National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, lacked the power to do so, as they did not even form a quorum of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“Those who said they suspended the national chairman have no such authority. The NWC has 19 members, and only four of them cannot form a quorum to hold a valid meeting, not to talk of suspending the national chairman,” he said.

He added that the suspension announced by the group was reactionary and aimed at deceiving the public.