Barau Welcomes over 1,000 Kwankwasiyya Defectors to APC, Says NNPP Lost Steam



Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau,yesterday, received more than 1,000 members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Kwankwasiyya Movement into the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that the opposition party has lost momentum in Kano State.



The event, according to a statement by his Media Aide,Ismail Mudashir, which took place in Kano metropolis, saw the decampees, under the banner of Kwankwasiyya one blood, discard their symbolic red caps as they announced their defection to the ruling APC.



Leader of the group, Aminu Murtala Minjibir, said their movement to the APC was inspired by the developmental strides of President Bola Tinubu and Senator Barau in Kano and across Nigeria.



He added that the group had now adopted a new name, Barau Maliya One Blood, in honour of the Deputy Senate President.



Minjibir lamented that the NNPP had failed to meet the expectations of Kano people, despite the enormous goodwill it once enjoyed.



He said, “There are more than 1,000 in this hall today, and we have members spread across all the 44 local government areas of Kano State.



“This is a historic day in our lives as we officially join the train of success, the APC. Senator Barau has been a shining light for the people of Kano, and we are proud to identify with him,” Minjibir said.



In his remarks, Barau described the defection as a wise and timely decision, asserting that the NNPP has become a “mushroom party” limited to a few pockets within the Kano metropolis.



He said, “We are here to welcome a group of hardworking men and women, who have decided to join our great party, the APC. You have made the right choice.



“The APC is not just the largest political party in Nigeria but the biggest in Africa. Our government is delivering on development and inclusivity. I see no reason for anyone to remain in a party that has lost its direction.”

Barau also commended Tinubu for his consistent support for Kano, noting that the president had never turned down requests aimed at improving the welfare of the people.



“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been doing a lot for the North and for Kano in particular. All he needs now is our support and prayers. With your commitment and our collective effort, we will continue to move this state and our country forward,” he added.