Archbishop Martins: Nigeria’s Security Agencies Lax in Protecting Christians

Mary Nnah

The Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. (Dr.) Alfred Adewale Martins, has slammed Nigeria’s security agencies for being “lax” in protecting Christians from attacks, saying their inaction has led to allegations of genocide.

Speaking at the 35th priestly ordination anniversary of Parish Priest of St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja, Very Rev. Fr. Anthony Fadairo, the archbishop expressed concern over the rising number of Christians being killed and displaced in various parts of the country.

“I do not know whether we can talk about genocide or not, but what I know is that we have a situation in which people are being killed, people are being displaced from their homelands, and their homelands are being occupied by those who have no right to be there,” he said.

Martins noted that while not only Christians were affected, the fact that many of those being displaced were Christians had led to allegations of genocide.

“I will not describe what is happening as genocide, but I will describe it as the laxity of government agents and security agencies to deal with the issue at hand,” he said.

The archbishop called on the government and security agencies to disprove allegations of genocide and ensure that those responsible for the attacks are brought to justice.

The archbishop also highlighted the importance of partnership between the church and government in promoting social justice and sustainable development.

“The Catholic Church has always been in the forefront of social development and social justice,” he said. “We are available for partnership with the government at all times.”

Meanwhile, Fr. Fadairo reflected on his 35 years of priesthood, saying it had been a journey of faith and service.

“Every day has been significant,” he said. “Every year there’s one thing or the other. Meeting with people and carrying out specific assignments. So that is the thing. And then facing some challenges. Some assignments are very tough. You wonder at the beginning how it’s going to be, but at the end of it, everything works out very well.”

On the challenges facing Nigeria, Fr. Fadairo urged Nigerians to get closer to God and shun evil.

“Let us get closer to God,” he said. “Let us be more prayerful. Nigeria, there’s hope. That’s what everybody is talking about, the hope for the future. There’s hope. I believe in Nigeria. I believe if everybody does their best, shuns evil, loves their neighbors, the sky is the limit.”

The celebrant also emphasised the importance of collaboration between the church and government in addressing issues such as corruption and economic hardship.

“The church has always spoken about it,” he said. “There’s no time in the life of the church, the church has not spoken about the ills in society. The Nigerian church has been doing the same. And they have been praying, encouraging people to follow the path of God.”

As Fr. Fadairo marked his 35th anniversary, he expressed his gratitude to God and the faithful.

“I thank God for the gift of priesthood,” he said. “I thank God for the people who have supported me along the way. I pray that the church will continue to grow from strength to strength.”