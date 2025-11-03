Anambra: Atiku, Obi Charge Amupitan on Free, Fair, Credible Governorship Election

*Ex-VP rallies support for ADC candidate

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, have changed the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan to ensure that next Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State was free and transparent.

In a statement, Atiku said the Anambra State governorship election next weekend would be one in the number of off-cycle elections according to the country’s election timetable.

According to Atiku, “But, rather than being like any other, the election to elect the next governor of Anambra State on November 8 offers a unique opportunity to end the era of poor governance in the state in addition to ensuring that the ruling All Progressive Congress does not get the chance of practicing its notoriety of snatching and running away with the mandate of the people.

”The election next weekend calls our consciousness to a moment when we must rally round the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Nwosu Chima John and Nwobu Geoffrey Ndubisi to lead Anambra State to a new era of prosperity and economic stability.

”The election is also an opportunity for the electoral umpire under the leadership of Prof Joash Amupitan, SAN, to prove to the world that it has turned a new page, and that the integrity of our election would not be sacrificed for the satisfaction of the ruling party.

“It is, therefore, important that every registered voter in Anambra not only determines to vote, but must mobilise huge support for the candidate of the ADC.

”Anambra is a place with so much good history about our great country. I believe that yet again, Ndi Anambra will open the chapter of a new beginning in Nigeria where the African Democratic Congress (ADC) would bring lasting prosperity, peace and stability to our country,” Atiku said.

On his part, Obi, who spoke to journalists at the weekend after joining candidate of the Labour Party, Dr George Moghalu in a campaign rally in Nnewi, charged Amupitan to uphold the credibility of his office and ensure fairness for all.

He reminded the chairman that how he discharged his job would impact on the name his children will carry on with in the future.

“Our expectation is that with the new INEC chairman, we will start on the right note of a free, fair and credible election. I want the election to be free, fair and credible, let it be the wish of the people.

“I’m from Anambra State, and what can satisfy me is what I have just mentioned. I only urge the new INEC chairman to know that he is in a job where tomorrow people will judge him, and it is going to affect the name his children will bear forever. So it’s left for him to do the right thing.”

The former presidential candidate affirmed that he would run in 2027, while also clarifying controversy about his membership of LP and ADC coalition, insisting he remainedin the Labour Party.

His words: “I’m an aspirant for the 2027 presidential election. I’m strictly a Labour Party member for now, I was only a part of the ADC coalition for presidential election in 2027, but I remain in Labour Party for now.

“I just joined my party members today to campaign for our candidate. I’m in Labour Party and my candidate is Dr George Moghalu.”

Obi expressed worry about the initial deployment of foul words by Anambra governorship candidates, insisting there was no need for such.

“I was worried at the tone of the campaign initially, and I remember reaching out to those who were in my party and calling on them to ensure that the campaign is based on issues. I told them to avoid name calling and things like that and that is where I stand.

“Beyond all these, all those you see campaigning today are my friends and there is no need for the foul words people are using against each other. I urge the people to assess the candidates and vote according to their conviction,” he stated.