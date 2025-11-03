Abia Warriors Leapfrog Nasarawa to Top of NPFL

Abia Warriors have leapfrogged Nasarawa to the top of the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) on the back of a 2-1 defeat of Niger Tornadoes on Sunday evening.

The win moved the Abia State team to 21 points from 11 games, two points ahead of now second-placed Nasarawa United, who fell 1-0 at Rivers United though with a game in hand.

Ikorodu City and Warri Wolves are both tied on 18 points but Ikorodu are third based on better goals difference.

The Ikorodu Oga Boys picked maximum points against Kun Khalifa with 2-0 win while Warri Wolves drew 1-1 at neigbours Bendel Insurance.

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars who fell 2-0 at Enyimba, are rooted to the bottom of the table. The Aba Elephant are now sixth on the log with 16 points.

Defending champions Remo Stars, Barau FC and Bendel Insurance are in the drop zone.

Remo Stars, still reeling from being bundled out of the CAF Champions League by Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, were upstaged 3-1 by Kwara United, while Barau FC were held to a scoreless draw at home against Wikki Tourist.

There was also a home win for Bayelsa United over Plateau United in an early kick-off game as Katsina United and El Kanemi Warriors were held to draws by Shooting Stars and Enugu Rangers, respectively.