United Nigeria Airlines to Kick-off Regional Flight Service with Flights to Accra from Abuja, Lagos on November 10

Chinedu Eze

Nigerian carrier, United Nigeria Airlines (UNA), is set to record a new milestone in its growth trajectory with the commencement of inaugural regional flight operations, a direct, non-stop service from Abuja and Lagos to Accra, Ghana, on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The airline announced that Flight NUA 0590 would depart the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 10:35 a.m., and arrive at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra, signalling a new chapter for United Nigeria Airlines and a significant advancement in West African air connectivity.

The domestic operator, which started scheduled flight service in 2021, described its first regional flight as a historic operation, which represents a direct capital-to-capital service between Abuja and Accra operated by a Nigerian carrier.

“It underscores United Nigeria Airlines vision of fostering stronger regional integration, enhancing trade and tourism, and promoting cultural exchange across West Africa. The Accra service also marks UNA’s first international operation since the airline began commercial flights in February 2021,” the airline said.

The Accra route is believed to be a natural progression of United Nigeria Airlines mission to “unite” communities and economies across Africa.

“The launch of the Accra route reflects United Nigeria Airlines commitment to our mission statement, ‘Flying to Unite.’ With this expansion, we reinforce our core values as a unifier of people, businesses, and opportunities across the region and beyond.

“This inaugural regional flight is not merely a business expansion; it is a bridge between nations. United Nigeria Airlines is proud to play a role in deepening economic, social, and cultural ties within West Africa. Our pledge remains to deliver safe, reliable, and world-class service as we continue to expand our footprint across the continent,” the airline explained.