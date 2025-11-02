PDP’s Leadership Crisis Deepens as Party Suspends National Secretary, Anyanwu, Three Others

*Refers suspended NWC members to disciplinary committee

*Anyanwu’s faction fights back, suspends Damagum, others

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) further degenerated yesterday when the National Working Committee (NWC) suspended the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN); National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha; and National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature, for one month.

However, the suspension has plunged the party deeper into crisis as fresh divisions have emerged within its leadership, with Anyanwu’s faction, backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, announcing the suspension of the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, and five other members of the NWC.

The suspension of Anyanwu and other members of the NWC comes on the heels of the judgment of the Federal High Court on Friday, which stopped the party’s planned national convention.

Disclosing this while addressing journalists, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the decision followed an emergency NWC meeting held yesterday at the party’s office, Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

Ologunagba stated that in line with Section 36(2) of the PDP Constitution, the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, will assume the role of acting National Secretary, while the National Director of Legal Services, Jacob Otorkpa, has been assigned to manage the affairs of the Legal Department.

He stated: “The NWC has reviewed the party’s activities, especially in the recent past, and some decisions were taken. You will recall that on August 8, 2025, the party issued a reprimand to members over anti-party activities, and from then till now, the party reviewed the activities of some members working against the party, and the NWC reached the following decisions today.

“For all these anti-party activities as contained in the constitution of the party vis-à-vis the activities of those individuals, what we have identified as majorly constituting the offences under our constitution is anybody who breaches any part of the constitution or manifesto, or says or does anything under Section 58; any member that says or does anything that will bring the party to disrepute, hatred, or contempt, disobeys or neglects to carry out lawful directives of the party or any organ or officer of the party, or engages in any conduct likely to cause disaffection among members of the party, or likely to cause disaffection in the conduct of the business of the party.

“The NWC considered these and other actions in line with the constitution of the party and came to the following decisions: The National Legal Adviser, Kamal Ajibade (SAN), is suspended for 30 days and is referred to the National Disciplinary Committee of the party. The Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, is also suspended for 30 days in line with the constitution and referred to the Disciplinary Committee as may be necessary. During the period of suspension, they cease to function in the capacity of their respective offices.

“The National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, is suspended for a period of one month and referred to the National Disciplinary Committee. The National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, is suspended for one month and referred to the National Disciplinary Committee. In the case of the National Secretary, pursuant to Section 36(2) of the Constitution as amended in 2017, the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, shall act as National Secretary.”

“In the case of the Legal Adviser and Deputy Legal Adviser, the Director of Legal Services has been empowered and directed to oversee the department during the period of suspension,” he explained.

He restated that the party would go ahead with the November 15 and 16 national convention.

Recall that despite the plan to hold its National Elective Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, the PDP remains engulfed in internal tension.

Supporters of the Minister of the FCT, Wike, have continued to express dissatisfaction with the leadership of the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Damagum.

Their discontent stems from unresolved disputes over the South-South zonal leadership and the control of party structures in states such as Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Plateau.

There are also deep disagreements over the micro-zoning formula ahead of the convention, further widening the rift within the party.

These lingering issues eventually escalated into a legal showdown aimed at stopping the convention from taking place.

On Friday, the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an interim order restraining the PDP from proceeding with its planned convention in Ibadan until further notice.

Presiding over the case marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, Justice James Omotosho ruled that the convention must be suspended until the party aligns its actions with the provisions of its constitution, the 1999 Constitution, and the Electoral Act 2022.

The case was instituted by three aggrieved members of the PDP, Austin Nwachukwu, the Imo State PDP Chairman; Amah Abraham Nnanna, the Abia State PDP Chairman; and Turnah Alabh George, the PDP Secretary for the South-South zone.

They prayed the court to halt the convention, arguing that it contravened both the Electoral Act and the party’s internal rules.

According to them, the PDP failed to conduct valid congresses in 14 states before issuing the notice for the convention.

In his final judgment, Justice Omotosho found merit in their claims.

He held that the PDP violated its own constitution, the 1999 Constitution, and INEC’s guidelines by failing to conduct proper state congresses and by neglecting to issue the required 21-day notice to INEC. Consequently, he ordered that the planned convention be stopped until the party rectifies all internal irregularities in line with the law.

Anyanwu’s Faction Fights Back, Suspends Damagum, Others

Meanwhile, Anyanwu’s faction, backed by Wike, has announced the suspension of the Acting National Chairman, Damagum, and five other members of the NWC.

Briefing journalists in Abuja yesterday on behalf of the factional NWC, Anyanwu announced the party’s National Vice Chairman (North-central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, as the Acting National Chairman.

According to him, “Unfortunately, some people may say that the National Secretary, National Organising Secretary, who has the responsibility of monitoring everything, and the National Legal Adviser, who is responsible for all legal issues, were purportedly suspended.

“On this note, we decided to suspend the National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Ilya Damagum, for incompetence, financial misconduct, and disregard for court judgment. He has been suspended for one month and should face the disciplinary committee,” he said.

The suspended national secretary also announced the suspension of the National Publicity Secretary, Ologunagba; Deputy National Vice Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyenguikoro; National Youth Leader, Sulaiman Kadade; and the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, for 30 days, adding that all of them will face a disciplinary committee to show cause why they should not be expelled.

“Therefore, we are announcing the National Vice Chairman (North Central) to serve as the Acting National Chairman, Mohammed Abdulrahman,” Anyanwu added.

He also hailed the court judgement that canceled the National Convention of the party, saying it is victory for PDP.

“We want to commend the judiciary over the judgment of yesterday, which is a victory for entire PDP members all over. Nobody can claim victory of the judgment of the court. It is a judgment against impunity, against illegality,” he said.

Fayose Congratulates PDP New National Chairman, Urges Him to Unite Party

A new twist was however added the disagreement in the party when former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, congratulated the new factional acting National Chairman of the party, Abdulrahman.

Fayose, who urged Abdulrahman to urgently bring peace and unity to the party, said there was no better time to have a new direction for the party than now.

In his reaction, the former Ekiti governor said the PDP was in dire need of a new direction and the new acting national chairman should step in immediately to provide it.

“I congratulate the new chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman. I urge him to unite the party and restore confidence in its members.

“Most importantly, he should look into the shenanigans and injustice done in states like Ekiti and others with a view to correcting them in accordance with the party constitution and existing court pronouncements.

“He should also be a team player and ensure the emergence of a new National Working Committee through a valid National Convention, which should be done immediately after outstanding congresses are held in states and zones, and those done against court judgments are revisited,” Fayose said.