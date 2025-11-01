UNIMED Wins Inaugural Going Global Partnerships Awards in London

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, has emerged as one of the five recipients of the inaugural Going Global Partnerships Awards held on Tuesday, in London.

UNIMED emerged the overall best in the category of the project tagged ‘Boosting Innovation and Entrepreneurship Education in Nigeria: SDG 4 Quality Education’, with the University Co-Creation Hub (U-CoHUB). Other winners in this category include Liverpool John Moores University, UK and Teenpreneurs Educational Foundation, Nigeria.

The University Co-Creation Hub (U-CoHUB), is equipping students with the knowledge and skills to become job creators. More than 1,300 medical science students have so far accessed training and mentorship to nurture their entrepreneurial mindset and support their business ideas to become reality.

The model is now being expanded to other universities, providing a sustainable model for students to embrace innovation.

Speaking on the recognition, the U-CoHUB Lead Researcher for UNIMED, Dr. Iheanacho Metuonu, said, “We all own this award, our commitment, our resilience, our push and all our sleepless nights made this success possible and we are proud of it.”

The award, received on behalf of the University by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, was presented by Kate Ewart-Biggs, Deputy Chief Executive of the British Council, and Maddalaine Ansell, Global Director Education at the British Council, who spoke about the projects’ significant impact on education and contribution to sustainable development.

There were more than 100 applications, out of which only five projects were recognised and rewarded at the ceremony in London.