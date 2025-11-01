Sponsor Promises to Sustain Senator Abiru

Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships

• New champions to emerge as curtain draws on championship today

The sponsor and intiator of the Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships, Senator Mikhail Abiru has vowed that the first mixed team table tennis tournament in Africa which is in its second edition would not be a one off championship as provision has been put in place to ensure it is sustained.

The championship, which served off on Thursday at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, will end today.

“The championship was born with the vision and mission to provide opportunities for Nigerian youths to excel and everything has been put in place at ensuring its sustainability,” Abiru expressed.

“Our youth development philosophy goes beyond classrooms and computer labs. The discipline, focus, and teamwork that make great innovators are the same traits that define great athletes.

“It was on this belief that we launched the Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships in 2024, the first of its kind in Africa, as a platform to celebrate excellence, inclusion, and community spirit through sports,” he said.

Meanwhile, with the defending champions absent this year, the battle for the top prize has been fierce. On Day 1, 14 teams were eliminated after failing to place among the top two in their respective groups.

A total of 42 matches were played on the opening day, setting the stage for an intense knockout round on Day 2, which determined the finalists.

Top-seeded teams from Lagos, Edo, and Ondo lived up to expectations, while visiting teams from Togo and Benin Republic also impressed, advancing to the knockout stage. Many matches were fiercely contested, often decided by narrow margins.

Competition Manager, Segun Peters praised the quality of play, noting the tournament’s growth and the emergence of new talent:

“This year’s tournament has been very impressive. From the group stages to the knockout rounds, the players have been exceptional, with many matches ending 3-2. This reflects a significant improvement in both the quality of play and the caliber of players.

Although last year’s champions are absent, we’ve seen the rise of strong young teams across the country. The visiting teams also brought their A-game, with many players fresh from the recently concluded ITTF Africa Championships in Tunis. I’m excited to see new champions emerge, it’s going to be a fiercely contested finale.”

As Africa’s first-ever mixed team table tennis championship, the tournament has drawn over 150 players, showcasing thrilling matches and high-level competition.

The grand finale will be graced by the tournament sponsor, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, alongside other dignitaries, including the President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), Wahid Enitan Oshodi.